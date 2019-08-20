KENDALLVILLE — Charles Grandstaff of rural Kendallville likes to keep busy in his retirement. He mows his large yard shaded by walnut, oak and maple trees, feeds the birds and takes care of his garden.
He also creates decorative windmills out of recycled materials. Four of them stand tall in his front yard and another one is in his sister-in-law’s yard in New Haven.
Grandstaff was inspired by the previous owner of his A-frame house on C.R. 700E.
“He made his own ceiling fan,” he said.
Grandstaff had seen the windmills at the Mid-America Windmill Museum in Kendallville. He grew up on a farm near Logansport that had a windmill that pumped water to livestock. He has fond memories of windmills and thinks they are interesting to watch.
Grandstaff made his first windmill four years ago with a height of 10 feet. He found a swivel joint in a used rocker and used the part to make the wind wheel rotate.
He built three more windmills in the summer of 2017 with heights of 14, 10 and 9 feet. For his second windmill, Grandstaff used parts from a lawn mower, a mud flap from a semi tractor-trailer, circular saw blades, and a ladder from his in-laws’ John Deere shop. The third windmill is the tallest with seven-foot “propellers” on the wind wheel. All four wind wheels turn clockwise atop the frames.
Grandstaff built a windmill for his sister-in-law with two differences — it is shorter than the others at 7 feet, and the wind wheel turns counter-clockwise because that’s the way the part works. The new lawn decoration drew immediate attention in the neighborhood, he said.
“Her neighbors took photos of it,” he chuckled.
The largest windmill turns at the slightest air movement, he said, but the smaller versions need a wind speed of 5 mph or more to get moving. None of the windmills pump water or generate electricity; they’re all just for show.
Grandstaff served in the U.S. Army and then followed in his dad’s footsteps as a truck driver for 37 years. His working life was driving semi tractor-trailers on routes east of the Rockies and returning home for the weekends. He had a route to California for a short time, when he only made it home only every other weekend. He’s happy to spend more time at home now.
“I never looked back when I shut the door on that truck,” he said. “I had plans when I retired.”
Grandstaff is philosophical when he talks about retirement. He said some people don’t retire from their jobs because they fear that they won’t have anything to do.
“You’ve got to have imagination,” he said.
In the winter, he does jigsaw puzzles. In the summer, he does a “walkabout like in Australia” every morning, looking for tasks that need to be done.
And he always finds something.
