After not having high school baseball in 2020 due to COVID-19, the area scene is shifting some due to the experience returning and talent emerging in places that fell on hard times recently.
Here’s a look at the area baseball teams. Hamilton will not field a team this season.
Central Noble
Coach: Tyler Graybeal
The Central Noble baseball program is growing. There are 32 players in the program this year, which allowed them to put together a C team.
On the varsity, Dylan Eggl, Will Hoover, Jackson Hoover, Cade Weber and Noah Christopher are all returning with varsity experience.
The newcomers are Tyler Shisler, Jaxon Copas, Justin Krider, Aidan Dreibelbis, Caleb Weaver, Aidan Harman, Nick Godsey, Chase Spencer and Sawyer Yoder.
The strength of the Cougars will be their depth. With more players in the program, they will be able to utilize a lot of different athletes.
The area of improvement for Central Noble will be the pitching staff and making sure there are enough rested arms.
Fremont
Coach: Justin Bock
The Eagles bring back many key players from their Class 1A sectional championship team in 2019 that finished 17-13.
Senior shortstop-pitcher Kameron Colclasure (hit .407 with 36 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 2019) and junior catcher Nick Miller (.370, 35 runs batted in) were All-Northeast Corner Conference selections two years ago.
Miller only allowed 39 stolen bases against as a freshman in 2019. Fremont will also be keyed by the running game. It stole 117 bases in 129 attempts two years ago.
Other key returners back are junior second baseman Ethan Bock (.359, 17 RBIs, 13 stolen bases), the coach’s son; senior third baseman Dylan Parsons (.299, 20 runs, 16 RBIs) and senior outfielder Jaden Zuccolotto.
Colclasure (5-3, 2.67 earned run average in 2019) and junior newcomer Gabel Pentecost will anchor a potentially deep pitching staff. Pentecost has a power arm and extensive travel ball experience.
Bock, Parsons and senior Evan Towns all have varsity experience and pitched big innings in travel ball last summer. Senior Robert Skorupski and juniors Remy Crabill and Isaac Hirschy will be in the pitching mix, too.
Seniors JT McDowell and Nick Rutherford and junior Jacob Wagner are also varsity newcomers looking to contribute.
“Fremont will be successful if their inexperienced players can give them production in the back half of the lineup. There will be a lot of competition for those at-bats early in the season,” Bock said. “The second key will be how well the core of the pitching staff picks up for the loss of 2020 pitchers Mick Laisure and Connor Kreis.”
Eastside
Coach: Aaron Willard
BUTLER — Coach Aaron Willard says his team will be a “work in progress” coming out of the canceled spring season a year ago.
The Blazers figure to build around three solid pitchers in junior Nick Snyder, junior Jack Buchanan and senior Owen Willard, and hope to develop depth on the mound.
On defense, Eastside has senior Wade Miller (.241, 31 runs scored in 2019), a starter since his freshman year, in center field. Classmate Dylan Hertig (.361, 21 RBIs) will move behind the plate after starting at third base as a freshman and sophomore. Another senior, Hayden Gardner (.259, eight RBIs) is set at first base.
Owen Willard (.325, nine RBIs) will play in the middle infield when not pitching. Senior Caleb Vanover and Buchanan will add offense and figure to play outfield. Senior Liam Franz will be a valuable utility player who can play several positions.
Senior Colben Steury is a possibility in the infield and will pitch while also adding depth at catcher. Junior Laityn Cook is another utility player. Snyder will be corner infielder when not pitching.
Sophomores Carsen Jacobs and Caeden Moughler hope to add pitching depth, with Jacobs another infield possibility.
“Without playing last year, it’s hard to say where guys will fit,” Coach Willard said. “We have good pieces, now we have to figure out what our best lineups are with certain guys on the mound.”
Garrett
Coach: Jason Richards
Coach Jason Richards hopes depth on the mound will make the Big Train competitive this season.
Senior Gage Smith and junior Graham Kelham, the lone hurler with varsity pitching experience, will lead the staff. Junior Kail Baughman, sophomore Luke Byers and freshman Luke Holcomb also hope to give the team some innings.
“With our pitching, we can be in every game as long as the defense holds up,” Richards said.
Trine recruit Blake Ratcliffe returns at second base and Trey Richards will play first. Smith and Graham will play on the left side of the infield when not pitching.
Hitting is the biggest area for improvement, Richards believes. He expects many teams to struggle after last season was canceled.
“Our team is happy for the opportunity to play baseball again,” Richards said. “Our kids are working hard and competing at every position, which makes our team better as a whole.”
DeKalb
Coach: Tim Murdock
The Barons have a large senior class, some of whom contributed as sophomores on the 19-9 Northeast 8 Conference champions two years ago.
Aric Ehmke, headed for Fairfield Community College, is back after a big year in 2019. He hit .360 with five home runs and 38 RBIs, and went 8-1 on the mound with a 1.78 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings.
Steele Jackson saw some pitching action a sophomore, when he batted .388 with five home runs and 32 RBIs. He’ll play for former Baron standout Lyndon Coleman at Pasco Hernando State College in Florida.
Trine recruit Nolan Nack hit .247 with a home run in 2019, and another senior, Blake Lude, also saw action and will be a utility player this year.
Among the rest of the baseball class of ’21, Tyson Conley hopes to eat up innings on the mound and play first base. Logan Greer is expected to fit into the pitching rotation and will play middle infield. Kaden Greer will see time at catcher.
Junior Bryce Dobson adds speed and figures to pitch and play outfield. Classmate Logan Jordan is a middle infielder and Isaac Slone is a possibility on the mound.
A talented group of sophomores may add some depth for the Barons. That class includes Parker Smith (pitcher, middle infield), Alex Leslie (catcher), Donnie Wiley (pitcher, first base), Logan Montoya (catcher, outfield), Tegan Irk (outfield) and Ethan Jordan (pitcher, corner infield).
Lakewood Park
Coach: Scott Boles
The Panthers will blend six seniors with some young players this season.
Logan Bortner, Grant Merkel, Cayden Skaggs and Trent Chalfant are back with experience. Corbin White, Kayden Kirtley and Gabe Dager are among the newcomers expecting to contribute.
“I really like what we have this year,” Boles said. “These guys have bought in to hard work and really raising their skill level. We are looking to play a smart, tough, relentless style of baseball.”
Boles will work with two new assistant coaches, Lakewood Park grad Carsten White and Brian Johnson.
East Noble
Coach: Aaron Desmonds
East Noble was hit pretty hard by not having a 2020 season. It would have had seven seniors on last year’s team. This year’s team has four, including Riley Meade, Daniel Malone, Justin Marcellus and Cole Schupbach.
The Knights plan to have a strong pitching staff led by Meade and juniors Brayden Risedorph and Trace Holliday. Marcellus, Schupbach, Noah Perkins and Andrew Johnson will be counted on to eat up some innings.
After losing several one-run games in 2019, the biggest key for East Noble this season will be closing out games.
The Knights play Carroll at Parkview Field on April 22 and will compete in the Lakeland Tourney on May 8.
Key Losses: Last season we would have had 7 seniors. We would like to thank Seth Johnson (2019 all NE8 pitcher), Keagan McCreery, Luke McCue, Ryan McNutt, Brooks Miller (2019 all NE8 outfield), Carter Minch, and Tyler Stinson for all their hard work and contributions to the program.
Lakeland
Coach: Mike Isaacs
The Lakers have a solid core of leading players who bring versatility. They are led by seniors Brayden Bontrager and Colton Isaacs.
“We have seniors who hit the ball pretty well,” Mike Isaacs said. “Throwing strikes has been a nemesis. We developed a pitch-to-contact concept.”
Lakeland outmatched Elkhart Christian 14-2 on March 29, then lost 11-1 to Concord the next evening. The Lakers had eight errors and struggled to throw strikes in relief against the Minutemen. Lakeland is somewhere in between those lopsided results, but Isaacs believes his team can compete in the top quarter of the NECC.
Bontrager is pursuing basketball in college, but is also a real good baseball player. He is Lakeland’s ace who can hit 90 mph. He will play in the outfield, and some shortstop and first base.
Colton Isaacs can handle the bat at the top of the order and play in the outfield and at second base.
Other leading starting pitchers are seniors Clinton Bowers and Blake Sturdivant. Senior Bracey Shepherd and sophomore Deion Marshall are athletic guys who can play a lot of positions. Marshall is one of three catchers Coach Isaacs will rotate on the varsity this spring.
Angola
Coach: Roger Roddy
The Hornets could rely heavily on young players this season. They only have three seniors, Tucker Hasselman, Dawson Gorrell and Sam Farnham.
Other key returners are juniors Kyle Brandt and Zak Hill and sophomores Ethan Miller and Blake Miller.
“Our freshman class is an extremely talented class,” Roddy said.
Prairie Heights
Coach: TJ Guthrie
Guthrie will bring a new age heavily data-driven approach to coaching prep baseball and likes the talent he has despite the lack of varsity experience in what will be his first season at the helm after 2020 was lost. But the deaths of brothers Tyler and Chace Curtis in an automobile accident in late February put baseball in perspective and will have the Panthers playing with a greater purpose.
Tyler Curtis became a starter in the second half of the 2019 season as a freshman. He was slated to be the Panthers’ starting shortstop. Chace Curtis was a freshman catcher who was expected to be a critical component at the varsity level.
“We weren’t ready for something as tragic as what we experienced this year. Obviously, no one is ever prepared for something like this to happen,” Guthrie said. “We always had a strong team dynamic. But after this, I think we’re even stronger.
“We lost two very talented players and I don’t think we’ll ever replace their competitiveness, but this team is as strong as it will ever will be now. They’re playing for something much bigger than baseball.”
Guthrie thinks he has one of the best pitching staffs in program history. Senior Seth Troyer, juniors Hunter Allen and Cam Hall, and sophomore Jacob Graber will start. Junior Zack Engle and sophomore Kamden Leedy and Phillip Sheets will get the bulk of the work in relief.
Some of those pitchers will be important on offense for Prairie Heights along with juniors Logan Hamilton, Luke Severe and Sam Levitz.
“I think as the season goes on, we will gain the experience needed to compete strongly in the 2A Westview Sectional,” Guthrie said. “It’s an inexperienced team with a ton of talent.”
West Noble
Coach: Doug Brown
Like most teams this season, the Chargers come in with a lot of unknowns. They will lean on their junior class to carry them this season.
Randy Villanueva, Adam Nelson and Kolby Knox come in with some experience.
Other candidates to make the varsity roster are Alex Marmolejo, Kadon Arbogast, Peter Bradley, Noah Fulford, Zayne Patrick and Taylor Kuhn.
“The good news for us is that those underclassmen are going to be very good baseball players. At the beginning of the year we will be looking for continued improvement and hopefully hitting our stride by tournament time,” West Noble coach Doug Brown said.
There will be a lot of competition for starting spots for West Noble. Brown expects the pitching staff to be solid with some young arms that need varsity innings.
Churubusco
Coach: Jordan Turner
The Eagles have three returning starters from the 2019 season, including Brayten Gordon, who is an Indiana Tech commit, Evan Snyder, who is committed to play at Adrian, and Seth Abel.
“These three seniors have been a big part of the Churubusco baseball program since their freshmen year,” Churubusco coach Jordan Turner said. “Their leadership and varsity experience will be a big part of our success this spring.”
Other seniors who are expected to make an impact this season include Blake Bear, Kyle Brandt, Blake Shepler and Charles Spring.
Juniors Keenan Hendricks and Callahan Ostrowski were expected to be key players in the 2020 season before the season was canceled. They look to contribute as middle-infielders and pitchers in 2021.
Westview
Coach: Jason Rahn
The Warriors bring back four players with experience for the 2021 season, but they aren’t shy with what they have coming into the program.
Freshmen Braden Kauffman and Mason Wire are expected to step in immediately and help, as well as sophomore Matty Mortrud and junior.
Senior Takota Sharick is expected to carry the load on the mound and will lead the pitching staff that is inexperienced.
Seniors Nick Mortrud, Ben Byrkett and Jordan Schrock are going to be in charge of leading this young team.
