ALBION — It’s going to be a process years in the making, but the Albion Park Department wants to make its first steps.
During the Oct. 13 meeting of the Albion Town Council, Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers asked the council’s blessing to begin the development design process of the 40 acres of land it owns directly to the south of Hidden Diamonds Park.
Ball State University had done a study several years ago concerning the property the park owns adjoining Hidden Diamonds, including several options for the property.
After years of study, the park board is ready to move forward, Myers said.
“The park board does (want to move forward),” Myers said. “But it doesn’t want to without the support of the council.”
No funding mechanisms were discussed for this next phase in the development, but Myers received the council’s blessing to at least look for engineers who might be able to design the project.
“You can’t do anything if you don’t have a plan,” Councilman Darold Smolinske said.
Town Manager Tena Woenker suggested the park board hire someone who can delineate the wetlands in the area. Because of strict IDEM regulations on dealings with such wetlands, she suggested this as a first time to give the engineers some direction.
Regardless of how the program begins, don’t expect to see any new buildings on the property.
Myers said the park board wants to “keep it more natural,” with perhaps boardwalks and trails winding through the land.
The overall goal is not to create something that would become a burden on future budgets, Myers said.
“How are we going to maintain it?” Myers said. “We want to be low maintenance on whatever we do.”
According to Woenker, this is a great time to begin such a process since many grants for such developments are currently available.
The council also approved on second and final reading its budget for 2021.
The town’s estimated maximum civil property tax levy rose from $1.033 million in 2020 to $1.077 million for 2021, an increase of 4.17%.
The town’s entire budget estimate, which includes fees, income-based taxes and TIF district revenues not included in the property tax levy, actually fell from $4.26 million for this year to $4.183 million for 2021, a decrease of 1.8%.
The state allowed an overall 4.2% growth quotient this year.
The growth quotient is a calculation the state uses to help limit total increases in government spending to within reasonable means based on past economic growth. The percentage is figured off a running six-year average of non-farm income, so good economic times allows for bigger growth in government spending.
Right now, the growth quotient calculation has six solid years of strong economic times in it, leading to one of the biggest increases in recent history.
Just five years ago, for the 2016 budget, local governments were restricted to a mere 2.6% increase. Local governments went through several years of dealing with small growth because the budgetary calculation was loaded down with the impacts of the Great Recession, including in 2009 when statewide income actually dropped about 3%.
Wary of the unknown effects of the coronavirus, Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby encouraged a fairly static budget from 2020 to 2021.
The council has not publicly discussed what — if any — employee wages have been budgeted for 2021.
