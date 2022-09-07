ALBION — Wolf Lake’s online shopping venture Room-2-Room, well, had room to grow.
On Saturday, Gary and Patti Gatman will be holding a special grand opening for its Room-2-Room Outlet store located at 320 S. Orange St., Albion.
The grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in its brick and mortar structure at the former Baseline Outfitters building, across the street from Wellow’s Marketplace.
Room-2-Room started purchasing items from estate sales six years ago, owner Patti Gatman said. Those items would be stored in a warehouse in Wolf Lake and then advertised — and sold — online.
Business has been good. Very good.
“We have decided to expand that,” Gatman said. “We have a ton of inventory and we wanted to share it with the community.”
A couple of years back, the Gatmans would open up their warehouse for special weekend sales. They were popular, and to this day, people have inquired about when the store would do that again.
“I think it’s going to be really well received,” Gatman said.
The kind of estate sales the Gatmans are involved in bring in a variety of items, from clothing to furniture to houseware and tools. Some of the items can fall into the antique category, while others are modern. The inventory will literally allow shoppers to make improvements room-to-room in their own homes or apartments.
Because estate sales happen frequently, the outlet’s inventory will get new selections to choose from weekly.
Patti Gatman said the in-person shopping experience will include an opportunity to place sought-after items on a “wish list.”
Once that particular item is in stock, the shopper will be notified.
With the entire country suffering high inflation, Gatman said Room-2-Room Outlet will offer bargain prices to ease some of the financial burden.
“It’s a means to help the community,” she said.
The outlet shop will serve as a nice complement to Wellow’s Marketplace, which specializes in bargains on new, overstock items, making that stretch in southern Albion a hot spot for shoppers.
The Gatmans Room-2-Room Outlet will be open Thursdays through Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.