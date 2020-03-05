Albion, IN (46701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.