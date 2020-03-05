ALBION — After setting up most of the details of what happened on the night of a domestic incident that involved shots fired, the wife of defendant Cameron Berkes may have also dealt a significant blow to the state’s attempt to convict her husband for attempted murder.
Wednesday marked the first day of testimony and evidence in the case against Berkes, of Albion, who is facing charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; domestic battery, a Class A misdmeanor; criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felon; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
On Wednesday, defense attorney Greg Fumarolo essentially surrendered the lesser charges, stating in his opening defense that “you bet” Berkes shoved his wife to the ground and that he recklessly discharged a firearm in their High Street mobile home.
The main point of the contention in the case is on the attempted murder charge, a Level 1 felony that carries a potential sentence of 20-40 years prison, if convicted.
Charges allege that on Oct. 26, 2018, Berkes attempted to shoot his wife, Elaine, in their home after the couple engaged in an argument. Cameron Berkes had accused his wife of cheating after she had been texting with other people for most of the day.
He had consumed a large amount of alcohol before the incident occurred late on the evening of the 25th and into the early morning of the 26th.
‘Four’
In the state’s opening statements, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred started with the number four.
“Four. Four. One. Two. Three. Four. Four independent decisions to send rounds downrange at his wife,” Mildred began.
Those bullets fired by Cameron Berkes landed “mere inches away” from his wife, standing near the open doorway of their bedroom.
After firing four shots, Cameron Berkes shoved his wife to the ground. During an ongoing argument, he then fired a fifth time before she left their mobile home on High Street, Mildred said.
The evidence, he said, would bear those details out, that Cameron Berkes fired the handgun to kill his wife.
‘No specific intent to kill’
That’s where Greg Fumarolo started in his opening statement in defense of his client.
That’s the one point the defense intends to argue vigorously. The others, Fumarolo offered little defense for even at the get-go.
“Was it reckless? You bet. Did he push her down? You bet,” Fumarolo said in relation to the two lesser charges being argued.
But attempted murder? Not so fast, as Fumarolo highlighted several details aimed at suggesting even though Cameron Berkes fired a handgun five times — that’s not up for dispute, either — he did not fire the gun intending to kill his wife.
All of the first four shots fired fell between 1-3 feet off the ground and “all were at a downward angle,” Fumarolo said, indicating he was not shooting to kill. The fifth, he fired into the floor.
Fumarolo highlighted several other aspects that suggest Cameron Berkes didn’t intend to kill his wife, including several other opportunities he had to potentially shoot her but didn’t.
‘Scared me to death’
“You shot at me and tried to kill me and scared me to death.”
Those words were captured in a text message from Elaine Berkes to her husband Cameron on the night in question.
Elaine Berkes was the opening witness on the stand for the prosecution to detail the events that occurred.
She testified that her husband — who had been drinking heavily that night — became angry with her after she was texting on her phone throughout day and into the evening.
Elaine Berkes testified she was messaging a female friend from high school whom she had not spoken to in years, but that her husband accused her of texting a man and accused her of cheating.
“He basically said I was a liar and I was cheating on him,” Elaine Berkes said.
She testified that she offered to allow her husband to look at the messages, but he declined. As the argument began to get “louder,” she stepped out of the bedroom to get some clothes out of a dryer located just outside their bedroom door.
At that time, she said, gunshots were fired in her direction.
Four shots were fired, all four striking the open bedroom door very near to where she was standing. Cameron Berkes had picked up her Smith and Wesson 9-millimeter handgun off a dresser and used it to shoot in her direction, she stated.
After the gunshots rang out, Cameron Berkes then walked quickly passed her down the narrow hallway toward the living room, then came back and pushed her, causing her to fall through the open door and into the bedroom.
After getting dressed, Elaine Berkes emerged from the bedroom. Cameron Berkes was sitting in a chair in the living room with the handgun on his lap. She told the court that she tried to coax her husband into giving up the gun.
She testified she didn’t immediately call police or run out of the mobile home.
“He’s my husband and I love him,” she said as to why she didn’t call for help immediately. “I wanted him to calm down. I wanted to get the gun away from him.”
While still arguing, Elaine Berkes went toward the front door and hid partially behind a floor-to-ceiling cabinet in the trailer, still trying to convince him to give up the weapon.
At that time, a fifth shot was fired. Elaine Berkes spun quickly to get behind the cabinet and said she thought she felt the bullet go past her head, at which time she fled the mobile home.
“I was obviously fearful and I ran out the door,” she said.
It later turned out the bullet had not been shot at her, but instead had been fired into the floor of the trailer.
After leaving the mobile home, Elaine Berkes fled north toward Rose Hill Cemetery and called her neighbor and landlord to come pick her up. She specifically said she went to the cemetery because she did not expect her husband would look for her there.
“He wouldn’t look for me there because I am scared of cemeteries,” she said.
While away from the house, she continued to text with her husband early on the morning of Oct. 26.
One of the first messages presented to jurors included her text that read: “You shot at me and tried to kill me and scared me to death.”
After about 75 minutes on the stand answering questions from the prosecution, the court broke for a 10 minutes break before Fumarolo had a chance to cross-examine her testimony.
Fumarolo’s line of questioning was mainly concerned with her actions in the incident, specifically the long delay before she called police.
When she did contact law enforcement — estimated to be an hour after the first shots were fired in their home — she called the local police department business line, not 911, and then began detailing to the dispatcher what had happened, only telling him that shots had been fired well into the call.
Fumarolo noted the dispatcher appeared surprised that she hadn’t led with that information.
“I could tell he was surprised, yes,” Elaine Berkes said.
After the jury was cleared for a period so attorneys could debate some issues about a line of questioning Fumarolo wanted to pursue, ultimately denied by Judge Robert Kirsch, the defense simply closed by asking a few pointed questions.
Cameron Berkes had a chance to approach her and shoot her while she was at the dryer. He had a chance to shoot her after pushing her to the ground. And he had a chance to shoot her when she came out into the living room. Did he make those attempts on her life at any point?
“No, he did not,” Elaine Berkes answered to all three scenarios.
After cross examination, the judge asked the jury for questions, to which three of the male jurors submitted questions, all of which appeared were aimed at figuring out the motivation for the incident.
The answers to those questions arguably dealt a blow to the state’s effort to prove Cameron Berkes’ intent to kill required for the attempted murder charge.
Did Elaine Berkes believe at the time that her husband was shooting at her?
No, she answered.
Was he proficient with a firearm?
“Very,” was her response.
Could she see him or could he see her from their respective positions in the bedroom and hallway?
She answered only that she could not see him, because her head was inside the dryer.
And lastly, did she intend to contact police about the incident?
After a short pause, Elaine Berkes answered, no, she did not, but then elaborated that after texting with her husband more that night, she ultimately decided to call law enforcement.
On redirect from the jury’s questions, Mildred asked about a specific pair of messages. Elaine Berkes had asked whether she could come home to gather some things and, if she did, would Cameron not shoot her?
The response, which Mildred paraphrased due to profanity, boiled down to “come close to this house and I’ll blow your head off.”
Elaine Berkes said she couldn’t recall whether it was that message or a later message that said “I’m coming,” indicating he might be coming to her landlord’s boyfriend’s house where she was, that made her ultimately decide to contact authorities.
‘I’ll never forget it’
Prosecutors then turned to Teresa Palmer, the next-door neighbor and landlord to the Berkes.
Palmer was the woman Elaine Berkes called from the cemetery for a ride and Palmer, who was awake, drove there in her truck to pick up her neighbor.
“She said Cameron had shot at her multiple times,” Palmer said. “She was very afraid and she was talking very fast. She was shaking. She had been crying.”
While in the truck, Elaine Berkes continued to text with her husband and at one point even took a phone call from him. Palmer said she didn’t see the text messages or hear the entire conversation, but took Elaine Berkes to her boyfriend’s home away from the area.
While there, Elaine Berkes reportedly asked whether she should contact police, to which Palmer said that was her decision. Elaine Berkes continued to text, then become upset and started crying and showed Palmer a text message.
“He told her if she came back to the house he would shoot her head off,” Palmer said, recalling that message.
At that time, police were contacted.
While answering questions from the jury, specifically about her recollection of the text and who it was from, Palmer said her memory was clear on its content.
“I remember that text. I’ll never forget it,” she said.
Police testify
Following Palmer, prosecutors called a quick succession of law enforcement officers who responded to the incident.
That started with Noble County Sheriff Department Deputy Tanner Lock, Lock’s supervisor Sgt. Carey Coney, Avilla Police Department Officer Eric Lawson, and sheriff’s deputy Michael Polly.
Officers recounted being called to respond to the mobile home and calling out Cameron Berkes, taking him into custody and clearing the trailer.
Jurors watched an 11-minute body camera video from Lawson, showing those events unfold.
Polly, who transported Cameron Berkes to the jail, testified that he did not have any conversations with the defendant while driving him the few minutes from High Street to the jail.
Following those officers, jurors got more substantial testimony from Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole, the lead investigator on the incident and Ligonier Detective Gary Cox, who was responsible for downloading information from Cameron Berkes’ cell phone.
With some more substantial witnesses up next, Kirsch decided to dismiss for the day at about 4 p.m.
Up next
Testimony on Thursday is expected to conclude with some detail-oriented presentations from experts.
First up will be Michael Biggs, an Indiana State Police crime scene investigator — the same investigator who processed the double murder scene in Ligonier in March 2018 and testified in that jury trial in December 2018 — to go over his report from the High Street home.
Fumarolo indicated he expects to have significant cross-examination of Biggs.
Prosecutors also have a DNA expert and a firearms expert left on the witness list. It’s expected that the state will wrap up its case on Thursday.
After that, it will be turned over to the defense. Previously Fumarolo indicated he had no independent witnesses to call, but would reserve the right to call back some of the state’s witnesses.
Specifically, Elaine Berkes has not been released and may end up reappearing.
Whether Cameron Berkes will choose to testify in his own defense is not known. Defendants do not have to take the stand and, if they don’t, that decision can’t be held against them by the jury.
Closing statements would follow when both sides rest their case before the jury retires to deliberate.
The trial is expected to conclude on Friday.
