KENDALLVILLE — Reservations and payments are due by April 8 for Noble County Council on Aging’s first trip of 2020, to the NCG Theater in Auburn.
Show choices are Disney’s “Mulan” and the James Bond feature, “No Time to Die.” Each movie will begin about noon, with admission $5 per person. Dinner after the movie is $9.93 per person at the all-you-can-eat buffet at Paradise Buffet. Transportation is by donation. Call Joyce are 260-347-4226 for information or reservations.
Other trip dates are:
May 12: Tin Caps Baseball Game.
June 11: Wizard of Oz at Wagon Wheel Theater in Warsaw, lunch at Hacienda.
July 21: Menno-Hof Tour of the History of the Amish, Shipshewana, with lunch at Tiffany’s in Topeka.
Aug. 11: Harbour County Boat Tours on Lake Michigan with lunch afterward.
Sept. 22: Kuehnert Dairy Farm Tour, Cook Road, Fort Wayne, with lunch at Cosmos.
Oct. 29: Fall Foliage Train Ride in Connersville; three hours to travel there.
Nov. 10: Hoosier Park Casino, Anderson.
Dec. 1: Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theater, Fort Wayne, with lunch at Golden Corral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.