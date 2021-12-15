44 years ago, Feb. 16, 1977
Airman Mark A. Snyder, son of Mrs. Jerry Svoboda, Kendallville, had graduated at Sheppard AFB, Texas, from the U.S. Air Force technical training course for Air Cargo Specialists.
Private Randall J. Vanderford, whose wife, Debra, lived at Columbia City, was assigned to Headquarters Company of the 130th Engineer Brigade in Germany.
Private Dawn D. Neal, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reginald M. Neal, Kendallville, was assigned to Company B of the 709th Military Police Battalion in Germany. Pvt. Neal entered the Army in February 1976.
Army Airman Jerry L. Rhinesmith, son of Mrs. Sylvia Rhinesmith, Ligonier, had graduated at Lackland AFB, Texas, from the U.S. Air Force technical training course for security police specialist.
Marine Private First Class Gillis W. Arend, son of Clarice A. Sloan, Columbia City, had completed the Basic Food Service Course at the Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
During a joint news conference with Congressman Myers, Lt. Gov. Orr reaffirmed a commitment to deter livestock thefts in Indiana. “Livestock theft had been an increasing problem for Indiana Farmers,” said Orr.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Harold H. Negley announced the Department of Public Instruction would assist schools in celebrating George Rogers Clark Day, an official state commemorative day on Feb. 25, 1977.
Karen E. Myers, an 18-year-old farm girl from Boonville, proved that she could compete head to head with the opposite sex in their own ball park, and come out on top. She was named as one of the two winners of the National Youth Achievement Awards given by the National Turkey Federation. The reason? Her proficiency in raising turkeys. The award consisted of a $500 scholarship, an engraved plaque and an all-expense paid trip to the Federation’s Annual Convention.
A judge, a prosecuting attorney and several detectives had all praised efforts by citizens who were marking their property with a personalized number to thwart the theft and sale of stolen property; and to aid law enforcement agencies in the apprehension and conviction of thieves and burglars.
25 years ago, Nov. 20, 1996
It was good news for Noble County as members of the Noble County Jail Building Corp. opened bids from various contractors for construction of the jail addition and renovation project. While bids were taken under advisement until a later meeting, it appeared that Weigand Construction was the low bidder with a base bid of $5.382 million.
Noble Rural Electric Membership Cooperative’s consumer owners voted 257-5 in favor of leaving the jurisdiction of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Noble REMC would gain more local control.
The Central Noble girls basketball team was lost its first two basketball games of the season against East Noble and Churubusco. In a narrow loss to the Eagles, the Cougars got four steals, three assists and six rebounds from senior point guard Abby Morr.
Tuesday night Mixed league bowling action saw a high male game of 224 turned in by Glenn Bollinger. Chris Steffe rolled a 220.
Central Noble Middle School’s sixth-grade boys basketball team won the Churubusco Tournament. Team mebers were Jonathan Sieber, Heath Colbourne, Kirk Gray, Mike Caswell, Brian Buchmeier, Josh Fairfield, James Barr, Ryan Gorsuch, Chad Wilson, Andrew Borders, Ryan Carmien, Josh Beauchamp, Jay Anderson, Cody Eling and Troy Books. Coaches were Tim Andrews and Rick Bonar.
Bids were being sought by the Noble County Commissioners to renovate the old library the county owned at 109 N. Orange Street in Albion. The general guidelines called for removal of old carpeting and installation of new floor coverings, redecorating of walls with paint and/or vinyl wall covering.
16 years ago, Nov. 23, 2005
The Albion Town Council voted 4-1 to grant 10-year abatements to:
• Newell Industrial, 200 E. Park Dr., to add $250,000 in equipment.
• Dexter Axle, 500 S. Seventh St., plans to add a 121,000 square foot expansion at a cost of $3.630 million. The company also planned to add $12.4 million in new equipment at the location.
• Walton Tool, 1120 E. South St., was adding a new high-speed milling machine.
Councilman Jerry Morr voted against the abatements.
Fresh turkeys could be purchased at Egolf’s IGA for $1.19 per pound. The prize for frozen turkeys was $0.79 per pound. Bone-in and boneless ham were advertised at $1.89 per pound. Fresh cranberries were being sold at $1.39 for a 12-ounce container.
Givers of Gifts honored by the Noble County Community Foundation were Dr. Michaela Wiggins, Bob Ball, Judy Gurthrie, Marcella Schultz, Eileen Huff, Duane Leatherman, Anita Hess, Lindsey Helmer, Lori Gagen, Pam Samuels, Kathy West, Don Moore, Rita Coats, Jim Coats, Gerry Scheurich, James (Gary) Anderson, Scott Uh, Roland Kerr, Phyllis Herendeen, Nelma Stoner, Anne Brazel, Maddie and Manny Hawn and Dick and Jane Hursey.
Community State Bank was offering a 20-mouth CD with an annual percentage yield of 5.0%.
The officers of the Noble County AARP were Bonnie Summe, treasurer; Genny Martin, vice president; Phyllis Burnworth, president; and Mary Stolte, secretary.
Central Noble’s girls basketball team defeated Fremont, 51-27. Senior Carey Magnuson led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points. Jill Van Gessel added 12. Ashton Metzger and Magnuson both grabbed six rebounds.
