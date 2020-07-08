STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: HUMAN BODY

ACROSS

1. It’s often breaking

5. Pilgrimage to Mecca

8. Bog deposit

12. Mine entrance

13. *Blood fluids

14. Sinbad the Sailor’s home

15. Delhi dress

16. Ball of yarn

17. On the radio

18. *Brain’s “fear factory”

20. Gulf War missile

21. Monkeys, in Spain

22. “____ Elise”

23. Capital of Tasmania

26. Unlike Pinocchio

29. Be mistaken

30. Meteorologist’s line

33. Radiant light

35. Popular horse breed, pl.

37. VIII predecessor

38. Lit test format

39. Prima donna

40. Like meters and kilograms

42. Step on it

43. a.k.a. association football

45. ____ Hood and Christopher ____

47. *Result of UV exposure

48. Southern chicken stew

50. Staff leader

52. *The smallest bones

56. Social media button

57. Mange carrier

58. Plumber’s sealant

59. Fuzzy fruit, pl.

60. a.k.a. The Islamic State

61. Antioxidants-rich berry

62. Tolstoy’s Karenina

63. Grazing spot

64. Country singer-songwriter Loretta

DOWN

1. “For the Benefit of All” org.

2. Cheese in red casing

3. Lean like an athlete

4. Bad rep

5. Address to Kitty

6. A in A=ab, pl.

7. *Location of strongest muscle

8. *Part of both digestive and endocrine systems

9. Genesis twin

10. Like a desert

11. Used to fix a leaky roof

13. Limit in quality

14. Same as boatswain

19. “Pillow Talk” (1960) star

22. Same as #22 Across, in English

23. *It loses 80% of body heat

24. Root of iris

25. Music to a performer’s ears

26. *Fastest growing tissue

27. Popular Japanese dish

28. Orient Express, e.g.

31. Walkie-talkie word

32. *The teeth did it

34. “The ____ have it”

36. *Gut dwellers

38. *One of #36 Down

40. Males

41. Van Gogh’s famous flower painting

44. Coffee shops

46. *____ cavity, a.k.a. mouth

48. Aplomb

49. Harbor city of Ancient Rome

50. *Humans are the only animals that have it

51. Field of grass

53. Having lace

54. Zeal

55. *The largest organ

56. Reggae precursor

57. mL

