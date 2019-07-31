ALBION — Her friends and family had their doubts.
Could a bed and breakfast survive in Albion?
Survive? The Brick Ark Inn has thrived at its Highland Street location.
On July 19, owner Tammy Luce celebrated the 10th anniversary of her bed and breakfast business.
“I can’t believe it,” she said. “The project that wasn’t supposed to make it has made it 10 years.”
The Brick Ark Inn has five guest rooms and 14 beds.
Luce, a Certified Public Accountant, lost her corporate accounting job March 9, 2007.
Instead of trying for another position in the corporate grind, she opted for something different — opening a bed and breakfast. Her friends and family tried to talk her out of it. Through prayer and soul searching, she stuck to her plan.
“It was a walk of faith,” Luce said. “God was the trump card. He told me to do it.”
Luce still does accounting work, preparing taxes for 75 individuals and with a couple of corporate clients.
“I thought taxes would be a good fit and keep me busy from Jan. 1 to April 15,” she said.
Working from home allowed her to be with her children.
“It was a great way to be home and raise my children,” she said. “(God) opened the door for time with my children.”
Not that it was easy. There were plenty of worries when she started out.
“When I first opened, I had $100 and I used that for my open house,” Luce said. “I really was afraid the kids and I would be out on the street with a shopping cart.”
But she had a few guests almost immediately, and business picked up from there.
How busy is the Brick Ark Inn? Luce says she probably averages two weekends with no guests per year.
In the first couple of years of operation, Luce said she worried when occupancy rates were slow. Now, she relishes periods when she has no guests so she can connect with family and friends.
“Now when it’s slow, I don’t worry,” she said. “I’m thankful for that time.”
She is extra thankful because she is normally very busy from Friday through Sunday, putting a crimp in her social life.
“Most plans (other people make) are on weekends,” she said. “I’m usually working. That’s tough. I try to work them in still.”
If working from home sounds isolating, it’s been far from the truth. She has had guests who have educated her on a wide variety of topics, from cooking to farming, photography and genealogy. With dozens of foreign visitors she has hosted, she has also be exposed to a wide range of religions and cultures.
“The world has come to me,” Luce said. “That’s something I never would have dreamed of.”
Luce has had many repeat customers, and even developed friendships with some of the people who have stayed at the Brick Ark Inn. She had spent time with some of the clients on her own vacations, even getting assistance while traveling to Eastern Europe.
“I have friends from all over the U.S.,” Luce said, “friends from all over the world. I really enjoy the folks.”
The average stay is between 2-3 days, she said. One guest stayed 14 months. Another guest stayed at the Brick Ark Inn while building their home. She recently went canoeing with that family.
Luce said the key to her success is her flexibility. Each guest is different. Some like to chat, while others prefer their privacy. She also takes into account special dietary needs.
“I’m just always trying to care for their ultimate experience,” she said. “I give them a unique experience according to what they’re looking for. It’s about their experience. I just accommodate accordingly.”
Her favorite part of the experience is listening to her various guests chatting around the breakfast table, a trait she said she picked up from her grandmother.
“I just really love people, and I love caring for them,” she said. “People know if you are genuine. That’s part of who I am.”
(Editor’s Note: Luce submitted a quiz for readers regarding the Brick Ark Inn. Answers can be found on Page 2.)
1. How many states has the inn hosted guests from?
2. How many countries has the inn hosted guests from?
3. What is the best part of running a bed and breakfast?
4. What has been the best surprise?
