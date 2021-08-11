MOORESVILLE — Philip F. French, age 89, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Born in Albion, Indiana, in 1932, he grew up on a small farm where he developed a love of agriculture that led to his career with Indiana Farm Bureau Co-op (now Countrymark Co-op).
Phil joined the Brethren Church in Noble County at age 16, and has always attended and been a member of a church, most recently Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Martinsville, Indiana.
He was a graduate of Albion High School and International Business College in Fort Wayne.
He retired from Countrymark Co-op after 43 years, in 1995. At the time of his retirement, he served as President and CEO.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathleen (DeBaun) French; sons, Doug French (Terry), Randy French (Janet), Terry Border (Judi) and Duane Border (Stephanie); daughters, Debbie Farmer and Rebecca French; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Helene (Franks) French; first wife, Jo Ann (Pyle) French; brothers, Robert, Richard and Dan; son-in-law, Ralph Farmer; and infant grandson.
Phil started with Indiana Farm Bureau Cooperative Association (IFBCA) in Whitley County in 1953. During the next 15 years, he served in many positions of responsibility in Whitley, Clay and Allen County Cooperatives. In 1976, he was promoted to assistant general manager of IFBCA and then named assistant executive vice president in 1976. He was named chief executive officer of IFBCA in 1980, and in 1990, he was named CEO of Countrymark Inc., under a joint management agreement with IFBCA. In 1991, he was named founding president and CEO of Countrymark Co-op.
He represented IFBCA on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of CF Industries, as Chairman of Agri-Petco International, and as Trustee of American Institute of Cooperation. He served on the National Alcohol Fuels Commission appointed by President Carter and testified before the Senate Agriculture Committee on behalf of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.
Phil was the patriarch of his large family and he and Kathy enjoyed many family gatherings in their home over 41 years. Every spring he planted a large garden and taught his sons and daughters how to raise fruits and vegetables and care for the land. He enjoyed sports, nature-watching, history, genealogy, reading, crossword and jig-saw puzzles. He leaves a legacy of hard work, discipline, and caring for family that will be hard to duplicate.
A private service and burial has taken place, with internment at Fairfield Friends Cemetery.
The family encourages donations be made to any charity, in lieu of flowers.
To send a condolence to the family or to share a story about Phil, please visit www.jonesfamilymortuary.com.
