Puzzle

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: FINISH THE LYRICS

ACROSS

1. *”Back in ____ I hit the sack”

6. Lavatory, abbr.

9. Arctic floater

13. Revered Hindu

14. Three, to Caesar

15. Poison ampules, e.g.

16. Neckwear option

17. *”Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman, giving ____ your love to just one man”

18. Most populous country

19. *”It’s going down, I’m yelling ____”

21. *”Sugarpie honeybunch, you know that I ____ ____”

23. Act on IOU

24. Spanish sparkling wine

25. Mel ____, Giant Hall-of-Famer

28. Garbage in, garbage out, acr.

30. *”If everybody had an ocean ____ the U.S.A., then everybody’d be surfing”

35. Less than average tide

37. All’s opposite

39. ____, Wind & Fire

40. Gas station brand

41. Bottom-ranking employee

43. *”The future’s not ours to see, que ____”

44. ____ Coffee, whisky drink

46. African river

47. Part of a sweatshirt, sometimes

48. ____-____-tat, drum roll sound

50. Please get back to me, acr.

52. 007, for one

53. Impulse

55. Consume food

57. *”I’m going to ____, I’m gonna mess around”

61. *”And I will ____ love you”

64. Do penance

65. Melvin Purvis’ org.

67. High school balls

69. Goes with shaker

70. Cardinal, color

71. Lock horns

72. Eurasian duck

73. Pop-ups, e.g.

74. Earp of the Wild West

DOWN

1. Undergarment

2. Catalog

3. Fungal spore sacs

4. “____ at the bit”

5. Soldier’s knapsack

6. Pinocchio, e.g.

7. Be unwell

8. Pancho’s last name

9. Like certain print

10. *”Here’s a story of a lovely ____”

11. Assortment

12. Genesis twin

15. Fast and lively, in music

20. Giving a once-over

22. Spermatozoa counterparts

24. Reassert

25. *”Believe it or not, I’m walking ____ ____”

26. Sailor’s cry: “____ firma!”

27. Like an implied agreement

29. *”You’re here, there’s nothing I fear, and I know that my heart will ____ ____”

31. Possible allergy symptom

32. Black and white treats

33. Leather razor sharpener

34. *”Will the real Slim ____ please stand up”

36. Well-mannered Emily

38. Adult elvers

42. Live it up

45. Mooring rope

49. Though, shortened

51. Another name for papaw

54. Below, prefix

56. Be a slowpoke

57. Jellies’ seeded cousins

58. A-bomb particle

59. Sheltered nook

60. Was aware of

61. Gives a hand

62. Lotus position discipline

63. Censor’s target

66. *”I’m friends with the monster that’s under my ____”

68. Salon offering

