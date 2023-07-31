STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: FINISH THE LYRICS
ACROSS
1. *”Back in ____ I hit the sack”
6. Lavatory, abbr.
9. Arctic floater
13. Revered Hindu
14. Three, to Caesar
15. Poison ampules, e.g.
16. Neckwear option
17. *”Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman, giving ____ your love to just one man”
18. Most populous country
19. *”It’s going down, I’m yelling ____”
21. *”Sugarpie honeybunch, you know that I ____ ____”
23. Act on IOU
24. Spanish sparkling wine
25. Mel ____, Giant Hall-of-Famer
28. Garbage in, garbage out, acr.
30. *”If everybody had an ocean ____ the U.S.A., then everybody’d be surfing”
35. Less than average tide
37. All’s opposite
39. ____, Wind & Fire
40. Gas station brand
41. Bottom-ranking employee
43. *”The future’s not ours to see, que ____”
44. ____ Coffee, whisky drink
46. African river
47. Part of a sweatshirt, sometimes
48. ____-____-tat, drum roll sound
50. Please get back to me, acr.
52. 007, for one
53. Impulse
55. Consume food
57. *”I’m going to ____, I’m gonna mess around”
61. *”And I will ____ love you”
64. Do penance
65. Melvin Purvis’ org.
67. High school balls
69. Goes with shaker
70. Cardinal, color
71. Lock horns
72. Eurasian duck
73. Pop-ups, e.g.
74. Earp of the Wild West
DOWN
1. Undergarment
2. Catalog
3. Fungal spore sacs
4. “____ at the bit”
5. Soldier’s knapsack
6. Pinocchio, e.g.
7. Be unwell
8. Pancho’s last name
9. Like certain print
10. *”Here’s a story of a lovely ____”
11. Assortment
12. Genesis twin
15. Fast and lively, in music
20. Giving a once-over
22. Spermatozoa counterparts
24. Reassert
25. *”Believe it or not, I’m walking ____ ____”
26. Sailor’s cry: “____ firma!”
27. Like an implied agreement
29. *”You’re here, there’s nothing I fear, and I know that my heart will ____ ____”
31. Possible allergy symptom
32. Black and white treats
33. Leather razor sharpener
34. *”Will the real Slim ____ please stand up”
36. Well-mannered Emily
38. Adult elvers
42. Live it up
45. Mooring rope
49. Though, shortened
51. Another name for papaw
54. Below, prefix
56. Be a slowpoke
57. Jellies’ seeded cousins
58. A-bomb particle
59. Sheltered nook
60. Was aware of
61. Gives a hand
62. Lotus position discipline
63. Censor’s target
66. *”I’m friends with the monster that’s under my ____”
68. Salon offering
