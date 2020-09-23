ALBION — It started with a proclamation approved by the Noble County Commissioners on Sept. 14. It culminated Thursday with the ringing of small bells.
Congress declared in 1955 that U.S. Constitution Week be held every year from Sept. 17-23. The Daughters of the American Revolution were a key force behind that original declaration.
And it was the Galloway-Prentice Chapter of Noble County that presented the proclamation for the commissioners to sign on Sept. 14.
“We celebrate this week every year,” DAR Regent Kathy Davies told the commissioners.
Davies said the purpose of the week is to celebrate the U.S. Constitution as well as reaffirm the ideals it represents.
On Thursday, Davies got a little help honoring the Constitution at a bell ringing ceremony held at the Noble County Jail. Indiana State Police Sgt. Andy Smith, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber, former local DAR regent Ardean Ebert each rang a bell at 4 p.m. to commemorate the signing of the Constitution.
“This was the start of a new country,” Ebert said following Thursday’s ceremony. “It’s everything we have today. It was the beginning of this great land that we live in.”
According to constitutionfacts.com:
• James Madison, “the father of the Constitution,” was one of the first to arrive in Philadelphia for the Constitutional Convention. He arrived in early May, bearing the blueprint for the new Constitution.
• The oldest person to sign the Constitution was Benjamin Franklin (81). The youngest was Jonathan Dayton of New Jersey (26).
• The word “democracy” does not appear once in the Constitution.
• Benjamin Franklin made a suggestion at the Constitutional Convention that the sessions be opened with a prayer. The delegates refused to accept the motion stating that there was not enough money to hire a chaplain.
• A proclamation by President George Washington and a congressional resolution established the first national Thanksgiving Day on November 26, 1789. The reason for the holiday was to give “thanks” for the new Constitution.
• James Wilson originally proposed the president be chosen by popular vote, but the delegates agreed (after 60 ballots) on a system known as the Electoral College. Although there have been 500 proposed amendments to change it, this “indirect” system of electing the president is still intact.
Ebert still marvels at the document’s staying power.
“It was an experiment,” she said. “It had never been done before. So many countries envy us for our Constitution. We take this for granted — that we are able to live the way we do.”
To qualify for membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution, a person has to provide proof that one of their ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War.
Davies decided to join the organization because “I liked what they do, what they stand for — patriotism, historic preservation and educating people.”
