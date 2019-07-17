Thrive Noble County, a framework that helps people who live and work in Noble County discover and engage in opportunities to help the community flourish, is bringing back 5 to Thrive beginning Sept. 11.
5 to Thrive is a series of leadership development sessions facilitated by past Thrive program participants and other community leaders.
Each 5 to Thrive session focuses on one of the five pillars necessary for success in any community: entrepreneurial growth, youth engagement, leadership development, community investment, and cultural enhancement.
Sessions will start on Sept. 11 and be held on select Wednesdays in September, October and November from 8 a.m. to noon at various locations throughout Noble County. A sixth meeting of participants, a celebration luncheon, will wrap up the community conversation and determine next steps to help Noble County thrive.
5 to Thrive is open to all teens and adults interested in experiencing more of the people and places striving to help make Noble County a great place to live, work and play. These sessions welcome newcomers to the community as well as those who have not yet found a way to engage in their community in ways they are passionate about.
Participation in 5 to Thrive is $250 per person. Tuition assistance and scholarships are available.
Fees include all session materials, snacks, and the celebration luncheon. To register, or for more information, go to thrivenoblecounty.org/ 5-to-thrive or call 800-200-6499.
