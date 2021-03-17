ALBION — The town of Albion wants the flexibility to have some engineering guidance on projects small and large.
During the council’s regularly scheduled meeting March 9, Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker was given permission to write up a request for quotes from area engineering firms.
Woenker will run the criteria through a committee consisting of Councilmen Don Shultz and Darold Smolinske before bringing it to the full council for approval.
After that approval is given, the town can advertise for quotes for engineering firms.
Councilman John Morr has been a big proponent of the idea and spoke in favor of it at the meeting.
At a previous meeting, the council asked Woenker to gauge the value of having such an engineering firm on standby with department heads.
“Everybody seemed eager to move forward in this direction,” Woenker said.
Also at the meeting of March 9:
• The town council approved on first reading an amended snow/ice removal ordinance for downtown and commercial business areas in the town.
The town recently changed its zoning categories, and the change needed to be reflected in amended ordinance.
The ordinance could be read and voted upon for a second time at the council’s meeting March 23.
• The council tabled a request for $5,000 funding for the S.T.A.R. Team, an entity which promotes the downtown area of Albion.
Woenker told the council the money was needed because COVID-19 had led to the cancellations of the S.T.A.R. Team’s fundraisers in 2020. The organization’s website also had to be redone after the old one froze and could not be repaired.
• Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller told the council his department had removed approximately 80 loads of snow from the downtown area in February after heavy snow fell during the month.
Prior to the start of the regularly scheduled meeting, Town Council President Vicki Jellison gave the town’s first State of the Town address. The following is a copy of the text she read.
“On behalf of the Town of Albion officials it is my honor to share the first ever State of Albion Address.
A year ago, Noble County announced its first cases of CIVUD-19. 2020 was a tough year with the pandemic causing the disruption of life as we knew it. Our favorite events were cancelled or downsized, our schools, library and some offices had to close for a while. Small businesses were challenged.
The good news is we are getting through the worst of this situation. We made it with help from many community partners.
• Forgivable loans were offered for paycheck protections and personal protective equipment.
• Wi-fi hotspots were set up for families to use for e-learning.
• Residents supported restaurants and businesses by getting carry-out and these businesses all have survived.
• Our first responders effectively stepped up to help meet demand as the situation peaked, providing our residents with fast services.
• Vaccines are now available at the Albion library, the process is going smoothly and soon everyone will be able to get one.
We appreciate so many people for keeping their guard up and helping Albion’s COVID-19 cases fall. You, the people, are our greatest assets! Unfortunately many loved ones were lost during this time of uncertainty.
Despite meeting all those challenges, Albion is on a path of growth.
Industrial:
• Robert Bosch is in the midst of expanding their facility by 102,000 square feet for new, innovative equipment and more jobs. The expansion will be open by June.
• B&J Specialty received town help for purchasing new equipment so they can grow and add jobs.
• It wasn’t all good news, we’re sad to hear Dana is closing and thank them for their years in Albion.
• Other businesses in our industrial park are reporting record years and are also hiring.
Downtown:
• There are several new downtown businesses that opened, or are opening soon, including a resale store, bait shop, coffee shop, massage therapist and a studio for music lessons.
• The County Commissioners’ project to construct a new office is underway and will be an exciting attraction to the courthouse square.
• Downtown beautification was pushed forward with the new mural project at Doc’s Hardware, the alley activation project and the flowers around the square were spectacular.
• Several businesses downtown took advantage of façade grants to improve their buildings.
Housing/permits:
• New duplexes at Trail Ridge Road are fully leased and will be completed soon.
• Housing demand is high! A new single family home is under construction at Trail Ridge, with a few more planned.
• We expect to see development begin in the last section of the Village of White Oaks this summer.
• Many houses were repaired and rehabilitated last year. Here are some of the 2020 Permit tallies: There were 30 residential improvement projects and two new homes, with an investment total of over $724,000. This may not sound like a lot but for a town our size; however, this consistent investment adds value to all of our properties.
• There were six commercial or non-profit permits totaling over $16 million, of which the new county office project of $15 million is included.
• There were 2 industrial investments in property totaling over $5 million, this includes the Bosch expansion.
Recreation:
• We added another mile of trail in Hidden Diamonds, improved the disc golf course and added a new, heated bathroom for year-round use.
• There are plans underway to create a new nature area in Hidden Diamonds by restoring wetlands and adding new paths around those ponds.
• The sledding hill had a lot of activity this year with the big snow fall, it was great to see so many families able to get outside and have fun while safely distancing.
• Augusta Hills Community Center will be open in April for more recreation options.
Safe and Sound and within our budget
• Our police and fire departments have been working effectively, improving their equipment so they can provide the best service to our residents. We are safe and well protected!
• The Street Department has been trying new methods to keep roads clear and clean from ice and have done a great job of keeping up with the winter snow.
• Our water and wastewater department has really stepped up in the past year, tackling common problems, learning new processes and responding quickly when water mains have broken and residents have had issues.
• We did not overspend our budget in 2020 and we found ways to offset expenses from COVID-19 by obtaining grants. Our department heads are managing well and providing top notch services within their budgets.
We want to thank many organizations working to make our town unique and special.
• Our schools have adapted and are providing a quality education in the face of challenges, for example a new outdoor classroom is starting to be constructed next to the library which is a nice addition to the campus.
• The Economic Development Corp. helped Noble County and Albion by offering several new programs, like the ShopNoble website and managing loans to small businesses that were challenged when the pandemic was at its peak.
• Groups like the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Lions Club, American Legion, Legion Riders, STAR Team, Masonic Lodge, 4-H, Scouts and more are planning to participate in upcoming community actvities.
• This includes the Chain O Lakes Festival which will take place June 9-12 and our fireworks will be held on July 2 this year at Central Noble again.
The Covid-19 Pandemic caused many challenges but vaccine rollout is going very well and current projections are that everyone can be vaccinated by the end of May. We would like to encourage all of you to keep taking precautions, get the vaccine and soon we will all enjoy our summer events, family gatherings and resume to a more normal lifestyle.
I would personally like to thank my fellow council members, clerk/treasurer, town manager, town attorney, department heads, office staff and all town employees for their hard work during 2020. They have all met challenges that could never have been imagined. These people are dedicated and committed. They serve Albion with a great deal of passion.
In conclusion, Albion is experiencing many successes. Overall we are blessed with a vibrant community. Albion is a great place to live, work and play. Thank you for supporting us and engaging in our town!”
