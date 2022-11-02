WOLF LAKE — The Wolf Lake and Albion communities came through.
Central Noble Primary School Principal Brad Targgart paid up.
To celebrate reaching September’s $10,000 fundraising goal, the principal on Thursday was Gru, the lead character from the Minions move series.
When the fundraising started in September, Targgart told his students he would dress up as the character from the movies.
The fundraiser, which involved students soliciting family members and friends to make an online donation to benefit the school’s parent teacher organization, finished with $10,700.
That’s nearly a $45 per student average. Central Noble Primary has approximately 240 students.
What does that say about the community?
“They’re pretty amazing,” Targgart said. “They really value the school in Wolf Lake.”
Targgart said he appreciated the donors greatly. Times are tough everywhere with high inflation, but many gave generously.
“They poured it back into their kids and their school,” Targgart said.
Along with individual donations, the effort benefitted from the generosity of Fleetwood Electric and S&S Trucking and Auto Care in North Webster, each making corporate donations.
All of the teachers and staff at the school wore Minion shirts.
The P.T.O. will use the money to help provide for field trips, guest speakers and classroom supplies.
“The main thing is, it goes back to the kids,” Targgart said.
The metamorphosis from Principal Targgart to Principal Gru involved Targgart completely shaving his head as well as his beard and mustache. He wore a prosthetic nose. He also sported the character’s trademark outfit.
To cap it off, he took on Gru’s nasally speech patterns.
“If I’m going to do it, it’s going to be all the way, go all in,” Targgart said of shaving his facial hair. “Do it right.”
His character choice was a popular one.
“I knew it was relevant for kids,” Targgart said. “The kids loved it. It was fun.”
Fun kids are engaged kids, he said. Engaged kids learn better.
In the past, Targgart has wore a dress and wigs in his other assignments in education. He once rode a tricycle wearing a tutu, allowing students from another corporation to pelt him with water balloons.
He’d do just about anything to get his students fired up and focused.
“You’ve got to get the kids engaged,” he said. “I have fun doing it. It makes my job the best job in the world.”
