October is here and fall is in the air.
Mornings are chilly, well above freezing but uncomfortable without a jacket. Everything outside shows signs of change. The sky may be clear, October’s bright blue weather, or it may be gray and dull.
Leaves on trees are becoming yellow and red and brown and some have fallen. They speckle the ground in yards. Sumac leaves are turning red. Leaves of many other plants are turning yellow. Apples and other fruit are ripe and colorful.
Some of the apples on the tree by our driveway have fallen, and I have seen deer feasting on them when I’ve gone out early in the morning and returned home and driven in at dusk. They are of two sizes; adults, does and bucks, and fawns, young ones, now without spots and nearly but not quite as big as the adults.
Green is still the dominant color of wooded areas but yellow is now the dominant color of the open fields. Corn and soybeans are dull yellow and look ready for harvesting. Roadsides are ablaze with blossoms of the many species of goldenrod and coneflower and sunflower which I have never learned to identify. It would be, it seems to me, like learning to identify and name the different species of warbler.
Birds are my thing. It’s birds that I find particularly attractive outdoors.
Everybody who knows me knows that.
And birds also change with the season. Some change their appearance, their plumage with a breeding plumage in the spring and a molt or fall plumage in summer, fall and winter. Many birds also change their living area, “going south” for the winter.
Robins, red-winged blackbirds, common grackles, brown thrashers, catbirds, song and vesper sparrows, killdeers, great blue and green herons, and many other species that nest in Indiana and other states, have now migrated south. We don’t notice when they leave but we watch for the first robin of spring, the first redwing and grackle of spring. Every bird watcher looks for warblers in spring.
In fall, we bird watchers look for those birds that nest farther north and come to us for the winter. I haven’t seen a dark-eyed junco yet this fall or a flock of snow buntings or a snow owl, but I’m on the lookout for them.
Global warming, climate change, has changed the time of migration of some birds, individuals — not all the birds — of a species. I saw robins and redwings and a sandhill crane every month last winter and, of course, this year during the spring and summer.
Other animals also change their habits with the coming of fall. Deer gather in herds, usually small but sometimes in fairly large numbers.
Woodchucks eat voraciously and gain weight, nearly doubling their body weight, then when the weather gets cold and stormy they take shelter in holes in the ground. They sleep for days but don’t actually hibernate and sometimes venture out even though there is snow covering the ground.
Raccoons and opossums also hole up as fall passes and winter comes. Squirrels remain active through the winter, but go from burying nuts to digging them up. Chipmunks and bears and other animals hole up and hibernate, go into a deep sleep during which their heart beat and other body functions slow greatly.
Many insects, most insects in northern Indiana and other northern states, disappear. I haven’t seen a firefly or an ant in weeks. Some insects survive together in shelters such as bees in hives, some lay eggs, then die off, the species to be restored when the eggs hatch in the spring.
Fall is in the air but one day, perhaps this month, perhaps in November or December, one morning there will be frost on the ground, or even snow, and fall will have changed to winter.
