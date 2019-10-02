STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: THINGS GHASTLY AND MACABRE

ACROSS

1. *Like Freddy Krueger’s fingertips

6. Roman goddess of fertility

9. Late comedian Bob

13. Painter’s support

14. Ornamental pond dweller

15. New York’s amusement Island

16. *Morticia to Fester

17. Not decaf.

18. *____ hell, or cause trouble

19. *Bram Stoker creation

21. *DÌa de los ____

23. Geological period

24. Queen of Spades, e.g.

25. It’s all the rage

28. *Like Zombie’s skin color

30. Fine-____ pen

35. Miners’ passage

37. Marinate, e.g.

39. Miss America’s topper

40. Unacceptable

41. Proprietor

43. Jet black

44. One thousand in a kilogram

46. Country dance formation

47. Cincinnati players

48. Croatia’s neighbor

50. Shower with affection

52. *Horror movie actor Christopher

53. Fireplace conduit

55. French vineyard

57. *Like some Mansions

61. *Paris OpÈra House inhabitant

65. Come to terms

66. Indigo extract

68. Quickly fry

69. Sucrose

70. Long time

71. “Sesame Street” Muppet

72. Jury colleague

73. Tire depression

74. Slap

DOWN

1. Email button

2. *Medusa’s snakes

3. Between ports

4. Reconnaissance, for short

5. Lung-covering membrane

6. Southern stew staple

7. *Author known as Master of the Macabre

8. Fraternal letter

9. Gray-haired

10. “Put a lid ____ ____!”

11. Acapulco money

12. *Coraline’s buttons

15. Kudos

20. Rodeo rope

22. *Crematorium jar

24. *Jonestown poison

25. *Vampire’s canines

26. Love intensely

27. 1/100 of a rial

29. *Werewolf’s cry

31. *Coffin’s stand

32. Confusion of voices

33. Wear away

34. *____ Macabre

36. *Mummy’s home

38. Lotto variant

42. Throw up

45. Flour fluffer

49. A in IPA

51. Wipes blackboard

54. Bovine milk dispenser

56. Render harmless

57. Door fastener

58. Chills and fever

59. Strong desire

60. Getting warm

61. Closely confined

62. Chicken of the sea?

63. Related to ear

64. Spiritless

67. *”He Knows ____’re Alone”

