STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: THINGS GHASTLY AND MACABRE
ACROSS
1. *Like Freddy Krueger’s fingertips
6. Roman goddess of fertility
9. Late comedian Bob
13. Painter’s support
14. Ornamental pond dweller
15. New York’s amusement Island
16. *Morticia to Fester
17. Not decaf.
18. *____ hell, or cause trouble
19. *Bram Stoker creation
21. *DÌa de los ____
23. Geological period
24. Queen of Spades, e.g.
25. It’s all the rage
28. *Like Zombie’s skin color
30. Fine-____ pen
35. Miners’ passage
37. Marinate, e.g.
39. Miss America’s topper
40. Unacceptable
41. Proprietor
43. Jet black
44. One thousand in a kilogram
46. Country dance formation
47. Cincinnati players
48. Croatia’s neighbor
50. Shower with affection
52. *Horror movie actor Christopher
53. Fireplace conduit
55. French vineyard
57. *Like some Mansions
61. *Paris OpÈra House inhabitant
65. Come to terms
66. Indigo extract
68. Quickly fry
69. Sucrose
70. Long time
71. “Sesame Street” Muppet
72. Jury colleague
73. Tire depression
74. Slap
DOWN
1. Email button
2. *Medusa’s snakes
3. Between ports
4. Reconnaissance, for short
5. Lung-covering membrane
6. Southern stew staple
7. *Author known as Master of the Macabre
8. Fraternal letter
9. Gray-haired
10. “Put a lid ____ ____!”
11. Acapulco money
12. *Coraline’s buttons
15. Kudos
20. Rodeo rope
22. *Crematorium jar
24. *Jonestown poison
25. *Vampire’s canines
26. Love intensely
27. 1/100 of a rial
29. *Werewolf’s cry
31. *Coffin’s stand
32. Confusion of voices
33. Wear away
34. *____ Macabre
36. *Mummy’s home
38. Lotto variant
42. Throw up
45. Flour fluffer
49. A in IPA
51. Wipes blackboard
54. Bovine milk dispenser
56. Render harmless
57. Door fastener
58. Chills and fever
59. Strong desire
60. Getting warm
61. Closely confined
62. Chicken of the sea?
63. Related to ear
64. Spiritless
67. *”He Knows ____’re Alone”
