STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME:

MIND YOUR GRAMMAR

ACROSS

1. Red ____

6. Trigonometric func.

9. Presidential “No!”

13. From this time

14. “General Hospital” network

15. Earth, to Virgil

16. Related to #12 Down

17. Junior’s junior

18. Lingo

19. *Noun alternative

21. *Conjunctions

23. Bit of work

24. Sty cry

25. Pendulum’s path

28. Liberal pursuits

30. Romani camp formations

35. Not in Impossible Burger

37. Letter before kappa

39. First light of day

40. Without purpose

41. *Ideas separator

43. Part of colliery

44. Gourd musical instrument

46. Flees

47. Flat-bottomed boat

48. *Controversial comma

50. Its motto is “Leadership Excellence”

52. Lt.’s subordinate

53. Barnes & Noble reader

55. Hermey the dentist, e.g.

57. *Person or thing

61. Tactile reading system

65. Earlier in time

66. Color quality

68. Lusitania destroyer

69. Askew, in Scotland

70. *Suffix used when comparing three or more

71. Kick in

72. Rod attachment

73. Pep rally syllable

74. Author Jong

DOWN

1. Bruce Lee blow

2. Infantry’s last rows

3. Knowing about

4. Part of a play

5. Mrs, in Spain

6. Jealous biblical brother

7. Kimono tie

8. “The Terminator” genre

9. *Simple predicate

10. Therefore

11. Helen of ____

12. Mares eat it

15. Tibetan religious paintings

20. Finno-____ language

22. *Suffix often confused with -ent

24. Former East Germany currency

25. Friend, south of the border

26. Updike’s “Rabbit ____”

27. Shorter than California

29. Saw or awl

31. Beach do-nothings

32. In the cooler

33. *Like sentence without proper punctuation

34. Gushes

36. Pro’s opposite

38. BB’s and bullets

42. Daisy-like bloom

45. Crotchety

49. Word processing product, for short

51. *Smallest grammatical unit

54. Not the same one

56. Dietary essential

57. Ring practice

58. Encourage

59. Digestive aid

60. “Piano Man” singer

61. Eliza follower

62. “Laughing on the inside” in text

63. Flock member

64. Highest volcano in Europe

67. Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the ____”

