STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME:
MIND YOUR GRAMMAR
ACROSS
1. Red ____
6. Trigonometric func.
9. Presidential “No!”
13. From this time
14. “General Hospital” network
15. Earth, to Virgil
16. Related to #12 Down
17. Junior’s junior
18. Lingo
19. *Noun alternative
21. *Conjunctions
23. Bit of work
24. Sty cry
25. Pendulum’s path
28. Liberal pursuits
30. Romani camp formations
35. Not in Impossible Burger
37. Letter before kappa
39. First light of day
40. Without purpose
41. *Ideas separator
43. Part of colliery
44. Gourd musical instrument
46. Flees
47. Flat-bottomed boat
48. *Controversial comma
50. Its motto is “Leadership Excellence”
52. Lt.’s subordinate
53. Barnes & Noble reader
55. Hermey the dentist, e.g.
57. *Person or thing
61. Tactile reading system
65. Earlier in time
66. Color quality
68. Lusitania destroyer
69. Askew, in Scotland
70. *Suffix used when comparing three or more
71. Kick in
72. Rod attachment
73. Pep rally syllable
74. Author Jong
DOWN
1. Bruce Lee blow
2. Infantry’s last rows
3. Knowing about
4. Part of a play
5. Mrs, in Spain
6. Jealous biblical brother
7. Kimono tie
8. “The Terminator” genre
9. *Simple predicate
10. Therefore
11. Helen of ____
12. Mares eat it
15. Tibetan religious paintings
20. Finno-____ language
22. *Suffix often confused with -ent
24. Former East Germany currency
25. Friend, south of the border
26. Updike’s “Rabbit ____”
27. Shorter than California
29. Saw or awl
31. Beach do-nothings
32. In the cooler
33. *Like sentence without proper punctuation
34. Gushes
36. Pro’s opposite
38. BB’s and bullets
42. Daisy-like bloom
45. Crotchety
49. Word processing product, for short
51. *Smallest grammatical unit
54. Not the same one
56. Dietary essential
57. Ring practice
58. Encourage
59. Digestive aid
60. “Piano Man” singer
61. Eliza follower
62. “Laughing on the inside” in text
63. Flock member
64. Highest volcano in Europe
67. Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the ____”
