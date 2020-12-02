44 years ago, April 7, 1976
Phil Yunker was a Republican candidate for state representative.
On April 1, 1976, the Noble County Medical Service celebrated its second anniversary. A great deal of progress had been made during these first two years to constantly upgrade the service to the citizens of Noble County.
Army Private Dorsey Simmons 22, Columbia City, was assigned to the 5th Medical Battalion at Fort Polk, Louisianna. Pvt. Simmons, a cook in Company A of the battalion, had previously been stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Miss Nancy Price and Mr. Thomas Ross Shores were united in marriage on March 27, 1976.
Albion businesses advertising in the Albion New Era in April of 1976 included: Don’s Market, Jim’s Hardware, Truelove Bros., Butler & Black Ins., Frymier’s Sunoco Station, Excel Home Furnishings, Albion Production Credit Assn., Fischers Village Pharmacy, Ray Mendenhall Fuel Oil & Gasoline, Pete’s Barber Shop, Albion National Bank, Albion Shell Service, Albion Lumber Co., Brazzell Funeral Home, Chain O’ Lakes Rock Shop, John & Mid’s Restaurant, South Side Grocery, Reeve’s Standard Service, Noble County Co-op and Federal Land Bank Association.
25 years ago, Nov. 22, 1995
The Noble County Community Fair Corporation announced that it intended to build a new grandstand and have it ready by the 1996 Noble County Fair.
Ruth Ann Richards presented a check to to Noble County Community Fair Grandstand Grand Slam fundraising committee from the Ligonier Telephone Company and its owner, Dr. Robert Schloss. Ross Jett interim manager of the building project accepted the donation.
The people of Noble County raised $332,053 in the fundraising campaign for United Way.
Hi-Tech was expanding for the third time in as many years. They broke ground for an addition to their production facility in Albion’s eastside industrial park.
The Albion New Era received the Indiana Historical Society’s Centennial Business Award. The Albion New Era was founded in 1872.
Four homes were being featured in the 1995 Old Town Christmas Heritage House Walk in Wolf Lake. The homes had a variety of architectural styles from contemporary to Victorian. Those being featured included: The Orlando Kimmel home located four miles north of Wolf Lake on U.S. 33; The Kesling House at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center; The home of Jim and Kate Johnson on C.R. 400S, north of Merriam and the Joe and Cindy Scheiber house.
Michael and Ursula Bumpus of Saratoga Springs, New York, announced the birth of a daughter Madeline Anne. Madeline Anne was the great niece of Rick and Jo Dull, Albion, great niece of Jim Neal, Albion and great, great niece of the late Donna Neal, Albion.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Andrea Clouse. The Central Noble girls basketball senior forward scored eight points and had six rebounds, both team highs, and a steal versus Whitko, and followed that performance with an eight-point outing against Bethany Christian.
Paul J. (Jack) and Ida (Jean) Sieber of Albion were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 27, 1995.
Brian (Bubba) Smith of Albion and starting point guard on last season’s Central Noble boys’ basketball team, was suiting up this season for Tri-State University’s basketball team.
Air Force Airman Rita L. Jimenez and Airman Andrew D. Lemmon had graduated from basic training at Lackland Air Force Base San Antonio, Texas.
10 years ago, Nov. 24, 2010
LaGrange attorney Susan Glick was replacing U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman in the Indiana Senate. Other candidates seeking to replace Stutzman were: Dennis Zent, Gary Leatherman, Harold Gingerich and Regan Ford.
Residents and visitors would be given an opportunity to experience Ligonier’s historic architecture and hear stories behind the people who created these works of art during the Annual Historic House Walk and Architectural Tour. Featured homes on the tour included: The Soloman Mier Manor on Cavin Street; Abraham Mier House on Main Street; Jacob Graham House, Main Street; John Green House, Cavin Street; and Ahavath Shalom Jewish Reform Temple on Main Street.
Five homes and the Sweet Church would be featured on the first ever Kendallville Christmas Walk. Homes being featured included: the home of Ford and Brenda Frick; Sweet Church; the home of Phil and Sue Stephan, better known as the Levin House; the home of Glenn and Evelyn Rowe; and the Jon and Angel Diehm home; a box lunch would be served at Cobblestone Golf Course.
Jamie Reeve of Albion shot her first deer, an 8-point buck.
Benjamin Pearson, Tyler Rimmel and Devon Tucker were honored as Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School. The trio of Cougar wrestlers went 4-0 during the Bluffton Super Dual match on Nov. 20, 2010.
