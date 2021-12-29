ALBION — Classy, quality merchandise.
Discounted prices.
A changing variety of inventory.
Add those all up, and you get Wellow’s Marketplace, the newest retail outlet in Albion, located in the former Central Noble Food Pantry location at 401 S. Orange St.
The store is operated by Matt and Melissa Wellman of Howe, with Melissa running day-to-day operations.
Open for eight weeks now, Wellow’s Marketplace specializes in overstock items, shelf-pulls by major retailers and returns.
The majority of items are new and come from Target suppliers, but shoppers will also find merchandise normally found at Costco and Walmart.
Some of the items have had damage to their packaging, which precludes them from being sold at major stores. But those items are available at a discount to places like Wellow’s Marketplace, which passes the price break down to consumers.
In a way, the retail shop brings major retailers like Target, Walmart and Costco to Albion. And a touch of a certain shopping area in western LaGrange County.
“There’s some stores like this in Shipshewana,” Melissa said. “We just really wanted to bring good value to people. Give them a good product at a reasonable price.”
A recent afternoon found a wide variety of inventory, including air fryers, Lands End totes, bedding, mini-refrigerators, heaters, microwaves, home decor items, decorative pillows and sleep pillows, blankets, sheets, luggage, cookware, luggage, a baby stroller and all sorts of knick-knacks.
“We have a little bit of everything,” Melissa said.
With large trucks coming in at least weekly, the inventory at Wellow’s Marketplace is constantly changing. Home decor items were due to come in one week, with baby items the next. The shelves are consistently shuffling with new offerings.
Many customers come in on a regular basis.
“People come in every week,” Melissa said. “What’s new? They do want to see that turnover (in new merchandise).”
Melissa said she always wanted to start a business.
“I just never knew what,” she said. “I figured it would be retail.”
Then after 13 years as a stay-at-home mom, with her youngest 12, she and Matt decided to take the plunge. To learn some of the ins and outs of the business, they operated a booth last summer in Shipshewana.
For the last eight weeks or so, the operation has been up and running in Albion.
Melissa said the support from the community has been strong.
“People have been so supportive,” Melissa said. “Word of mouth has been huge. It seemed like a nice town and a nice location.”
The store is open from 9 am. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Wellow’s Marketplace is closed on Sunday and Monday.
