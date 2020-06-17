A pair of house wrens have made a nest in a light fixture on the wall of our front porch.
We’re pleased to have them there, to hear them singing throughout the day, though we would have preferred that they nest in a bird house we have nearby, a house that is fastened to a window and that we can see into.
The Cherokee weren’t so pleased to have house wrens nesting near their tents.
To the Cherokee, house wrens were busybodies, tell tales. They were noisy birds, up at dawn every day during their nesting season, flying around the area of their nest, looking into every lodge, then announcing the birth of every human baby in the area and whether each baby was a boy or a girl.
I don’t know why this bothered them.
Here’s a story about a bird benefiting mankind.
Long ago, according to the story, the only light in the world was at a single fire and that fire was guarded by a great bear. A bird became sympathetic to people, and stole a burning coal from the bear, and flew to the people with it.
The chin of the bird was burned and turned black, the top of the head and upper breast were singed and turned rosy, and that’s how the redpoll got those colors.
The whip-poor-will was once thought to be a foreteller of life or death. If someone heard a whip-poor-will at dusk, then it stopped calling, it meant death was imminent for the listener or someone close to them. If the whip-poor-will continued to call into the night it meant a long life to the listener.
Whip-poor-wills can also be therapeutic. They can alleviate back pain. Just do somersaults in time to the calling of a whip-poor-will.
Eagles flying high in the sky, or fast and somewhat erratically, were a sign of fair weather. All birds have a sixth sense about weather. When birds become less active rain is probably imminent. When birds become completely inactive and go to roost in sheltered places, a storm is imminent.
Eagles are symbols of power. Many nations, including the United States, have designated any eagle as a national symbol. But while the bald eagle is the symbol of our nation, states of the U.S. have all designated song birds as state birds.
Corvidae, crows, ravens, jays, are regarded as tricksters. They raid the nests of smaller birds, eat the eggs, kill and eat the nestlings. They collect shiny objects, coins and pieces of jewelry. When a crow or a jay sees a predator, particularly an owl, it calls loudly. Other crows and jays gather, circle round the foe, even dive on it and sometimes strike it.
This behavior is called mobbing and when I heard crows or jays calling — if I could — I hurried to the sound and often found a great horned owl.
The two most common owls in northeast Indiana and other areas where I’ve lived are the great horned owl and the barred owl. The great horned is a five hooter, hoo-hoo-hoo-aah. The barred is an eight hooter, hoo-hoo-hoo-oo hoo-hoo-ooo-aah.
Not all owls hoot. The screech owl has a trembling cry. The saw-whet owl is named for its call, like the sound of whetting a saw. The barn owl screams, a sound like a person in severe distress. Upon hearing a barn owl scream one night outside our bedroom window, my wife admonished me, “Neil, someone’s hurt outside! Hurry out and help them!” I did hurry out, and I saw the owl.
Myths and folklore about birds are subjects to look into when the weather is foul.
Bird activities, including their songs and calls are to be investigated outside, presently alone but wearing a face mask in case I meet someone.
