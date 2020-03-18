STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME:

DRIVER’S ED

ACROSS

1. Happen again

6. Promotions

9. Field mouse

13. UV absorber

14. Seek a seat

15. Eagle’s nest

16. Jury ____

17. Mad King George’s number

18. Bad-tempered one

19. *Two or more people on the road

21. *Fines can do that?

23. Scot’s woolen cap

24. Give an impression

25. Last month

28. Willy Wonka mastermind

30. Lay down to rest again

35. Container weight

37. Damaging precipitation

39. One born to Japanese immigrants

40. Windows alternative

41. Clown act

43. London subway

44. What Motion Picture Association of America does

46. Lentil soup

47. Pulitzer winner Bellow

48. Little Women to Aunt March

50. Victorian and Elizabethan ones, e.g.

52. Dropped drug

53. Type of dam

55. Post Malone’s genre

57. *Traffic separator

60. *Kind of lane

64. Tiger’s and lioness’ offspring

65. J. Edgar Hoover’s org.

67. Capital of Vietnam

68. Between wash and dry

69. 1985 Kurosawa movie

70. Village V.I.P.

71. Brewer’s kiln

72. Play part

73. Young salmon

Down

1. Campus drilling grp.

2. Poet Pound

3. Coconut fiber

4. Not fitting

5. Add a new magazine

6. Seed cover

7. *Punishable driver offense, acr.

8. Like a hurtful remark

9. Action word

10. Like face-to-face exam

11. Don’t cross it?

12. Comic cry

15. Keenness in a certain field

20. D-Day beach

22. Old-fashioned over

24. Move like a serpent

25. *Go back the way you came

26. Hawaiian veranda

27. Banal or commonplace

29. *”Raised ____, “ or “Don’t Walk”

31. Small fragments

32. Bar order, with the

33. Puzzle with pictures and letters

34. *Up-side-down triangle sign

36. Biz bigwig

38. Yarn spinner

42. “The Nutcracker” protagonist

45. Crafting with stitches

49. One of Sinbad’s seven

51. Miss America’s accessory, pl.

54. Prefix for below

56. Church song

57. Actress Sorvino

58. Shining armor

59. Negative contraction

60. Pub order

61. ____-China

62. Christmas season

63. Horizontal wall beam

64. *Keep your hands at ten and ____

66. *Measurement of alcohol in body, acr.

