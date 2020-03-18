STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME:
DRIVER’S ED
ACROSS
1. Happen again
6. Promotions
9. Field mouse
13. UV absorber
14. Seek a seat
15. Eagle’s nest
16. Jury ____
17. Mad King George’s number
18. Bad-tempered one
19. *Two or more people on the road
21. *Fines can do that?
23. Scot’s woolen cap
24. Give an impression
25. Last month
28. Willy Wonka mastermind
30. Lay down to rest again
35. Container weight
37. Damaging precipitation
39. One born to Japanese immigrants
40. Windows alternative
41. Clown act
43. London subway
44. What Motion Picture Association of America does
46. Lentil soup
47. Pulitzer winner Bellow
48. Little Women to Aunt March
50. Victorian and Elizabethan ones, e.g.
52. Dropped drug
53. Type of dam
55. Post Malone’s genre
57. *Traffic separator
60. *Kind of lane
64. Tiger’s and lioness’ offspring
65. J. Edgar Hoover’s org.
67. Capital of Vietnam
68. Between wash and dry
69. 1985 Kurosawa movie
70. Village V.I.P.
71. Brewer’s kiln
72. Play part
73. Young salmon
Down
1. Campus drilling grp.
2. Poet Pound
3. Coconut fiber
4. Not fitting
5. Add a new magazine
6. Seed cover
7. *Punishable driver offense, acr.
8. Like a hurtful remark
9. Action word
10. Like face-to-face exam
11. Don’t cross it?
12. Comic cry
15. Keenness in a certain field
20. D-Day beach
22. Old-fashioned over
24. Move like a serpent
25. *Go back the way you came
26. Hawaiian veranda
27. Banal or commonplace
29. *”Raised ____, “ or “Don’t Walk”
31. Small fragments
32. Bar order, with the
33. Puzzle with pictures and letters
34. *Up-side-down triangle sign
36. Biz bigwig
38. Yarn spinner
42. “The Nutcracker” protagonist
45. Crafting with stitches
49. One of Sinbad’s seven
51. Miss America’s accessory, pl.
54. Prefix for below
56. Church song
57. Actress Sorvino
58. Shining armor
59. Negative contraction
60. Pub order
61. ____-China
62. Christmas season
63. Horizontal wall beam
64. *Keep your hands at ten and ____
66. *Measurement of alcohol in body, acr.
