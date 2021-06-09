ALBION — Someone else got the ball rolling, but it was their dream.
Albion couple Patrick Donahue and Amy Leedy have opened the Fox Den coffee shop at the southeast corner of Main and Orange streets in Albion.
But it’s going to be so much more than a stop for a quick caffeine fix. There is an enclosed 6-8 person conference room. The business will have its own baker, offering scones and muffins. There will be entertainment.
“I’ve been wanting to have a coffee shop since my 20s,” Donahue said. “A place where people can come and gather and share ideas.”
But it took someone else to help make that dream a reality.
“Some friends of ours bought the building,” Leedy said. “They said, ‘What do you think of putting in a coffee shop in the first floor?’”
That was in September of last year. The couple of been restoring the building pretty much ever since, with pandemic-caused material shortages slowing down the process.
On Saturday, May 29, the Fox Den had a soft opening. Response was very good.
The name “Fox Den” was chosen to tie into the fox mural on the north side of Doc’s Hardware and the proximity to Black Pine Animal Park. It also fit the theme the couple were looking to provide.
“We were trying to come up with a place that was a refuge,” Leedy said.
The couple had lived in Fort Wayne. Leedy works for an area credit union with officers all over this part of the state. Donahue is the training and continuous improvement director for Dexter Axle.
Leedy was tired of the big city life.
“I wanted to get away,” she said. “We left Fort Wayne for a reason. We came up here six years ago.”
Albion became a good choice.
“I enjoy Chain O’ Lakes State Park,” Donahue said. “I like taking hikes out there.”
The couple rented a cottage from Gary Gatman and have lived in the cottage ever since. And it was Gattman, who is Noble County Economic Development Corp. executive director, who purchased the building and encouraged them to open a coffee shop.
Which fit right into the couple’s plans, and fills a vacuum they had noticed.
“The community needs a coffee shop,” Leedy said.
And not just a coffee shop. A gathering place. An alternative.
“Something different on a Friday night,” Donahue said. “We’re going to be offering different experiences to go with the coffee.”
One of those experiences is going to be acoustic guitar music. There will be free wifi and perhaps trivia nights and wine-and-canvas events.
Traditional coffee offerings will be supplemented by tea and chai. Chai is typically a black tea with Indiana spices, milk and froth. It can be served hot or cold.
What the Fox Den will ultimately offer will be somewhat driven by customer demand.
“We’re so excited about this opportunity and about bringing it to the community,” Leedy said.
