Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from the morning of Monday, Aug. 21 through the morning of Monday, Aug. 28, according to jail records.
Clinton L. Campbell, 31, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 9:34 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Timothy W. Graham II, 32, of the 3500 block of West Lincoln Way Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging charging information provided. Graham was held without bond.
Alexandria L. Hall, 23, of the 11000 block of West C.R. 100N, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Hall was held without bond.
Jill R. Huffman, 46, of the 400 block of East Camden Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Huffman was held on $3,500 cash bond.
Ronald L. Jones, 56, of the 2500 block of West C.R. 1075S, Wawaka, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Jones was held without bond.
Jonathan J. Spaw, 58, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:19 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Spaw was held without bond.
Kenneth D. Strock, 50, of the 9200 block of West Knapp Lake Road, Kimmell, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Strock was held without bond.
Jacob L. Bentley, 25, of the 600 block of Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Bentley was released on his own recognizance.
Chad E. DeLong, 39, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance. DeLong was held without bond.
Amelia A. Johnson, 32, of the 1900 block of Gerbera Crossing, Kendallville, was booked at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Amber M. Lynch 42, of the 7200 block of West C.R. 500N, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lynch was held without bond.
Andrew M. Newcomer, 29, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Newcomer was held without bond.
Amanda L. Cantwell, 39, of the 200 block of West Spencer Street, Columbia City, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Cantwell was held on $2,500 bond.
Shane R. Fike, 44, of the 200 block of East Liberty Street, Butler, was booked at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Samantha A. Fulk, 32, of the 1300 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class B misdemeanor. Fulk was held without bond.
Michael D. Knowles, 57, of the 1600 block of Lake Park Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Knowles was held on $1,500 bond.
Jordan J. Bronsing, 23, of the 00 block of EMS W25 Lane, North Webster, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bronsing was held on $2,500 bond.
Brian A. Buchtel, 38, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Buchtel was held without bond.
Nicole D. Hunt-Curry, 36, of the 400 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hunt-Curry was held on $1,500 bond.
Chad J. Johnson, 57, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Johnson was held without bond.
Ryan J. Kilburn, 29, formerly of the 600 block of Wedgewood Place, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Lance S. Norton, 48, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:25 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Norton was held without bond.
Mary B. Norton, 50, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft-shoplifting, value of property at least $750 and less than $50,000. Norton was released on her own recognizance.
Gage Waddle, 23, of the 7300 block of East South Barbee Drive, Winona Lake, was booked at 2:58 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jason T. Wolfe, 44, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Wolfe was held on $2,500 bond.
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Callie E. Buttrum, 32, no address provided, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Buttrum was held without bond.
Kristen A. Christian, 49, of the 1000 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Christian was held on $2,500 bond.
Travis J. Garrison, 19, of the 00 block of Northcrest, Butler, was booked at 10:16 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Michael J. Kuhn, 31, of the 15300 block of C.R. 44, Goshen, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Kuhn was released on his own recognizance.
James D. Schenher, 60, of the 8300 block of East C.R. 300S, Avilla, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Schenher was held on $2,500 bond.
Heath L. Slone, 39, no address provided, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Krystyl L. Bounket, 35, of the 400 block of Archer Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10;35 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony; dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bounket was held without bond.
Joy M. Fairchild, 46, of the 53900 block of Delany Lane, Elkhart, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor. Fairchild was released on her own recognizance.
Karis D. Weaver, 29, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Weaver was held without bond.
Bentley J. Kilgore, 18, of the 1400 block of East C.R. 500S, Churubusco, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of minor consume an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Kilgore was released on his own recognizance.
