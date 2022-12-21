(Editor’s Note: Linda Allman is the wife of longtime Albion New Era publisher Bob Allman.)
Bob made reservations in mid-summer of 2021 to ride the Polar Express Steam Engine in the West Baden/French Lick resort area. He wanted to see the faces of the great-grandchildren when they saw the train.
He could not get tickets till 2022. After much waiting and anticipation (I was worried that one of us would die or become more disabled before the year and a half was up!!) the 25th of November was here! We began our 238-mile expedition around 10:30, planning on an arrival time of 2:30-3, in order to arrive at check in time.
We were delayed by a wreck on I-69 that detoured us around Anderson at a snails pace, and a “short cut” off S.R. 60 to go thru foothills that made us think of the movie Deliverance. We were waiting for the banjos to begin dueling! Luckily, since the roads listed by our computer did not appear to match the road signs, a local man drove us down a road as bumpy as Line street extended that made the 13 curves near Tri-Lakes look like +40 curves.
We got at check-n around 5 p.m. and we had to call for tickets at the train station between 4:30 to 6, and we were one of the first to get there. No one plans to be on the road for over an hour more than expected with all of our modern gimmicks on our phone, but the best laid plans and so forth. We traveled there in six different cars. Two from LaOtto, one from Garrett, one from Auburn, us from ‘Busco, and one from New Jersey.
We stayed at the West Baden Resort Hotel, and since Bob and I had stayed in it years ago before it was totally restored, we enjoyed seeing it in all its glory!
The Atrium is one of the most beautiful rooms I have ever seen. Our great granddaughter asked why everyone did not have a room like that! I tried to explain that we probably did not want to pay the heating bill for even one day!
They had a light show on Friday night and Saturday night and the colors changed more dramatically than they usually do each night. We laid on the floor to watch it and we were not “abnormal” . Families came in matching pajamas to ride the Polar Express, and there was a wonderful atmosphere of community for lack of a better word.
It seemed to emanate the spirit of Christmas and Christ. The Covid epidemic seemed to erase smiles from shoppers faces and the smiles and the shared love were back in force in the hotels and on the train and in the small train station. We sang Christmas songs on the trolley on the way to and from the train, and Santa and his elves played music and danced in the aisles during the lighted ride.
It was a night of magic, and seeing the glow and the smiles on little Liam and his brother Braxton to the joy on each face from the two 12-year-olds, Claire and Lily, to my sons- and daughter-in-laws, it was a magic evening!
It was nice to see “Grandpa Dennis” coax shy Braxton into dancing in the aisle and watch the smile on Tony’s face just watching the family. I can talk one to one and write pages, but as I get older it is so hard to talk in the present at special times without tearing up. Do we all get nostalgic as we age? I certainly have!
I highly recommend getting reservations on the polar express, and waiting a year if you have to, but definitely get matching pajamas and make fools of yourselves. You will be in the majority in the area hotels, because it is a THING! The man who drove ahead of us to show us where to go pulled off to the side and then went back the way we had come, so I have to assume this was not his first time as a guide thru the hills. That was hospitality!
Look up West Baden Resort Hotel and see the pictures from current day and also the ones that show just how much disrepair it was in. When we were there in the 90s, it had wrought iron swastikas in the fence around the property. I looked up the meaning of the symbol and it meant good fortune before Hitler smirched it. They now have covered them up because one lady complained that it was disgusting and it sickened her. I heard a sermon today that one person could make a difference. They can, for good or bad, and sometimes we do not know the difference.
But the resort is good, if pricey, and should be enjoyed by all who are in the vicinity.
