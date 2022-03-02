WINONA LAKE — Grace Theological Seminary recently cut its tuition costs for its residential Master of Divinity (M.Div.) and Master of Arts (MA) degrees by 23%. The school has taken these aggressive measures to ensure that all of today’s church leaders are taught, trained and transformed for Christ and His church.
“The past few years have been crazy, and it’s evident that everyone — including pastors — could use a little bit of grace,” said Dr. Freddy Cardoza, dean of Grace Theological Seminary. “In order to make excellent theological education readily available to those who are in ministry or training for ministry, we cut nearly a quarter of the cost per credit hour.”
For students who apply for the GTS Scholarship, the tuition reduction results in a $14,000 savings for the 75-hour M.Div. and a $9,000 savings for the 48-hour MA.
“This is a huge savings,” said Cardoza. “And when you take into account the low cost of living in the Warsaw/Winona Lake area, Grace becomes a clear choice for residential seminary when you compare Grace with similar institutions.”
Beyond the tuition reduction, Grace Seminary has worked to remove a number of obstacles for prospective seminary students including the offering of advanced standing credits.
“Whether you’re a lay leader who has been thrust into church leadership or you’re pursuing ministry as a second career, it’s our highest goal and greatest passion to get you the affordable theology training you need,” said Cardoza.
The M.Div. offers concentrations in Chaplaincy, Christian Ministry, Exegetical Studies, General Studies, Intercultural Studies, Pastoral Counseling, Pastoral Studies and Women’s Leadership. The MA has programs in Chaplaincy, Local Church Ministry, Intercultural Studies and Women’s Ministry Leadership.
To learn more about the residential master’s programs at Grace Seminary, visit seminary.grace.edu/programs/. To apply, visit connect.grace.edu/register/seminaryapp.
