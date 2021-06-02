ALBION — Steven Ross Harlan, 75, of Albion, Indiana, died on Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Noble County, Indiana, on Dec. 23, 1945, to Kenneth and Dorcile (Peffer) Harlan.
A lifetime Albion area resident, Mr. Harlan was a Vietnam veteran, was a member of the Albion Eagles Lodge and retired from Dana Corp., after 30 years.
Surviving are a sister, Karol McCoy, of Fort Wayne; and two nephews, Robert (Kathy) McCoy, of Albion and Michael (Nikole) McCoy, of Wolcottville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.