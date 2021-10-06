Boys Soccer
Central Noble tops Lakewood Park
ALBION —The Central Noble boys soccer team got goals from Seth Knepper, Cameron Elias, Marcos Urcola and Dillen Noland in taking a 6-0 victory over Lakewood Park Christian School on Saturday.
The win improved the Cougars to 8-7 overall. Central Noble is 4-2 in Northeastern Corner Conference action.
On Sept. 27, the Cougars were blanked by Garrett, 5-0.
Eighth Grade Volleyball
Cougars pick up wins
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Lakeland Middle School in straight sets on Sept. 28. Game scores were 25-20 and 25-24.
Katie Forker and Lily Marks combined for seven digs. Whitny Replogle had seven service points.
On Sept. 25, the Cougars placed second at the West Noble Invitational, defeating Fremont and Wawasee in two sets before falling to Bethany Christian pool play. The Cougars defeated DeKalb in the final match of the day to earn a second place trophy.
On Sept. 30, Central Noble defeated Garrett in straight sets, 25-11 and 25-21.
Jalayna Winebrenner and Grace Swank each had four aces in the victory.
On Oct. 4, the Cougars improved to 14-2 on the season with a three-set win over Prairie Heights. Ellie Clevenger and Forker each had five perfect serve receive passes each.
Seventh Grade Volleyball
Cougars fall to Lakeland
ALBION — The Central Noble seventh grade girls volleyball team lost to Lakeland on Sept. 28, 25-18, 25-12.
Sidney Wilkinson led the way with five aces. Maggie Tracy added three hits.
On Sept. 30, the Cougars defeated Garrett, 25-12, 25-21. Kaydintz Bales had six aces and Audrey Price served two in the victory. Wilkinson added seven hits.
On Oct. 4, Central Noble lost to Prairie Heights, 25-12, 25-24. Bales had six aces and nine assists. Mayah Rohr had five hits and Wilkinson added two hits.
