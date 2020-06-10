It’s June. April and May have passed, summer is here.
But where were the birds of spring, warblers in particular, those little feathered sprites, many as brightly colored as the flowers of spring, birds that pass us by in spring in northern Indiana, winging their way to more northern nesting grounds.
I saw yellow warblers last month, but only a few, and I didn’t see a yellow-rumped warbler or a prothonatary warbler or a black-and-white or blackpoll, a black-throated blue or black-throated green. I didn’t see an ovenbird or a waterthrush.
There aren’t as many birds as there used to be, in northern Indiana and in North America. Christmas bird counts, spring bird counts, nesting bird surveys, all indicate a decline in the number of birds in North America, and in Europe and other areas of the world.
The decline in North America is estimated to be 30%.
Many birds that were common when I was young are now uncommon or even rare. Chimney swifts were abundant in summer when I was young. I haven’t seen a chimney swift this summer, and the only place I saw chimney swifts last summer was at dusk or dawn in fall when I visited a large chimney where they roosted communally before migrating south. Nighthawks and meadowlarks, vesper, song and field sparrows were common in summer when I was young.
Not all species of birds have declined. Robins and mourning doves seem to be as numerous as they were when I was young. Red-winged blackbirds have increased and adapted to nesting in weeds and tall grass along roadsides and in fields as well as in the cattails of marshes.
Starlings and house sparrows were common year round, and they still are. Black-capped chickadees and goldfinches were common year round and still are. Brown thrashers and catbirds, yellow-billed and black-billed cuckoos weren’t numerous, but they were common.
Some birds have increased. When I was young, to see a Canada goose was a big thrill. Now Canada geese are as common on lakes and in fields around lakes as robins are in summer on lawns. Sandhill cranes have increased tremendously, whooping cranes have increased somewhat. Wild turkeys and turkey vultures have increased. Bald eagles and ospreys and turkey vultures have increased.
I remember the first time and place I saw a bald eagle, and a golden eagle and an osprey.
The decline in birds has been matched and even exceeded by a decline in insects. There aren’t as many mosquitoes or flies as there used to be. Does anybody miss either of them? There aren’t as many butterflies or moths and one butterfly, the monarch, as been listed as an endangered species. There aren’t as many ants or beetles. There aren’t as many honey bees, bumblebees or wasps.
By pollinating plants, these insects are beneficial.
There have been changes in the number and distribution of mammals. There aren’t as many bats as there were when I was young. Bats have become as rare as moths. I used to watch bats circling around the yard light on a pole out by our barn at night. I helped a friend who was studying bats catch them in caves and band them. A band for a bat looks like the band for a bird but instead of being put on the leg it’s clamped on the inner part of the wing, near the body.
The number of animals of a species and the number of species is the biodiversity of an area and is constantly changing. The reasons for change in biodiversity are climate change, chemicals in the environment and use of the land, urban development, farming, irrigation and other water distribution projects.
What will the coronavirus do to world biodiversity?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.