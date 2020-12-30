INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against former Hamilton Superior Court Magistrate William Paul Greenaway.
The Commission alleges two counts of misconduct related to criminal activity in his personal life when he was employed as a judicial officer. Greenaway has 20 days to file an answer to the charges.
The 14-page “Notice of the Institution of Formal Proceedings and Statement of Charges” (Case No. 19S-JD-165) is public record and has been filed with the Appellate Clerk’s Office. The charges are brought by the seven-member commission which investigates alleged ethical misconduct by judges.
The commission charges that Greenaway was arrested and convicted of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement. The March 2019 arrest (during a controlled drug buy in Noblesville) alleged Greenaway attempted to hide evidence by swallowing a bag of methamphetamine. At the time of his arrest, Greenaway was employed as an appointed magistrate of Hamilton Superior Court.
He was terminated by the judges of the Hamilton County courts in March 2019 due to the arrest. On Sept 24, Greenaway was sentenced in Hamilton Superior Court 5 by a special judge.
It is standard for a criminal matter to be adjudicated before the commission takes formal action. With Greenaway’s criminal matter resolved, the commission asserts these disciplinary charges.
The Supreme Court has final authority to determine what, if any, judicial misconduct occurred.
The court can dismiss the charges, accept or reject a disciplinary agreement between the Commission and Greenaway, appoint a panel of judges to conduct a public hearing, impose a fine, or impose sanctions ranging from a reprimand to a suspension to a permanent ban on holding judicial office in Indiana.
