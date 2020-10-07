ALBION — It’s not just preschool age kids who need reading time with adults at home.
Central Noble knows shared reading time is good both for learning and family togetherness, but when kids become school age, that time together usually goes away.
Now, the Elementary and Primary are refreshing their reading programs, previously called One School, One Book, to encourage literacy outside of the classroom.
Under the new program name CN Reads Together, all kids, parents and staff read the same book together as a school community.
“It’s not hard reading,” Knox said. “It’s something that they can get done pretty quickly.”
The book for this round, which will span from fall break to Thanksgiving, is called “The Great Treehouse War” by author Lisa Graff.
In the book, protagonist Winnie’s parents tell her on the last day of fourth grade that they are getting divorced, and detail Winnie’s arrangement.
Every day — except Wednesday — Winnie would trade back and forth between her parents’ new homes, so as to make time between them equal.
On Wednesday, the odd day out of the week, she would be living in her own treehouse, right on the border between her parents’ backyards.
Later, when Winnie feels like her parents aren’t listening to her and her grades start slipping, she and her friends take up residence in her treehouse until she feels heard.
The message of this story, Central Noble Elementary Librarian Katy Knox said, is not to rebel against one’s parents. Instead, she wants the book to teach the importance of slowing down and truly listening to one another, and that someone is always rooting for a child when they’re going through a tough time.
Plus, Knox said she chose “The Great Treehouse War” because it has characters that kids can relate to, like ones who like science, crafting or reading.
“It has a lot of activities that I think kids identify with,” Knox said.
That bodes well for the program, which, on top of assigning benchmarks for progress throughout the book, includes activities for kids to be more immersed in the story.
Knox is planning a hot cocoa party, a friendship bracelet tutorial, a strange collection display, a comic challenge and a food drive for Central Noble Food Pantry to close out the book around Thanksgiving.
As in the past, parents can always opt their children out of the program, but the vast majority of families choose to participate.
“We heard a lot of positive feedback from families who did this last year,” Knox said. “It just gives parents a specific time to sit down and read with their kids.”
With each young student reading the same book, CN Reads Together breaks some of the rigidity of reading levels childrens’ books are usually assigned, something the school has said it wants to move away from a bit.
What that creates, though, is a reading culture where, with everyone reading the same thing, bonding comes naturally.
