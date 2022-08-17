ALBION — Mark your calendars for Sept. 17 — and while you’re at it, you might want to be practicing some corn hole.
As part of the Super Town of Albion Revitalization Team’s second annual Fall Festival, there will be a double elimination corn hole tournament organized by Doug Ebey, of Hidden Ego Volleyball & Event Center.
The winning two-person team will split $1,000. The second place team will win a total of $500. The prize for third place is $250, split between the two competitors. Prizes will also be awarded for fourth ($150 total) and fifth ($100).
The $1,00 top prize could draw advanced-level players as far away as Chicago and Ohio, Ebey said.
The tournament will have a blind-draw format, meaning people will be paired up at random the day of the event. With a little luck, a novice who pays the $25 entry fee might just get to partner up with one of those advanced-level players and win it all.
“It does even the playing field,” Ebey said of the blind draw format.
With such a prize purse, players from all over will be interested, meaning more attendance at the festival and more exposure for businesses around the courthouse square.
“It will bring a lot of people to the downtown area,” Ebey said. “It’s pretty awesome.”
Ebey held a similar event earlier this summer around the courthosue square, but the purse wasn’t anything like what is being put up for the event on Sept. 17.
The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the S.T.A.R. Team.
Registration for the corn hole tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Bags will start flying at 11 a.m.
The Fall Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Along with corn hole, there will be a car show, live music, food vendors and potentially a sidewalk sales opportunity for local retailers, according to Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman, who spoke of the event at last week’s regularly scheduled Albion Town Council meeting.
