WOLF LAKE — Fall is the season of football, postseason Major League Baseball and … fires.
“It’s typically when we start seeing problems,” Noble Township Fire Chief Andrew Stump said.
When the weather first turns cold, some people will make mistakes that could prove dangerous, according to Stump. But there are steps which can be taken to prevent a potential tragedy.
“If you have a wood burner, get your chimney cleaned,” Stump recommended. “If you have a furnace, get it serviced. Make sure your filter is cleaned.”
Just the furnace starting up for the first time after not being used all summer can bring issues.
“Your wiring isn’t used to handling that heavy load when the furnace kicks on,” Stump said.
Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber said it’s important for people to not only have working smoke detectors, but working carbon monoxide detectors.
Stump, along with his brother, Capt. Justin Stump, and Albion firefighters Mitch Fiandt and Capt. Phil Jacob were recently at Central Noble Primary School for a special fire prevention demonstration.
Included in that demonstration was Justin Stump in full turnout gear, crawling on his hands and knees, as firefighters are trained to do when searching for people at a house fire. Stump patted the area around him as he moved around the barrier of a pair of laid-down tables, calling out for anyone in the area to respond.
The “victim,” a Wolf Lake kindergarten student, called out her name and Stump was able to locate her.
That kind of interaction is important, Andrew Stump said.
“Hopefully they’ll know who we are and won’t be afraid of us when we go to find them if need be,” Andrew Stump said. “It can be scary — hearing us breathing through our… mask.”
Following that demonstration, Justin was standing — still in full firefighter gear — and his breathing tank began to beep loudly.
When students asked about this, Fiandt explained that if a firefighter isn’t constantly moving, the beeping will persist so if that firefighter is in trouble, other firefighters can locate him.
Firefighters also brought wooden signs depicting a large tree and other familiar outside landmarks to remind the children that they should have a plan with their families for a place to meet should there be a fire at their home.
“They need to get outside,” Andrew Stump said. “(The landmarks) are all safe places to meet so everybody can find you.”
Amber pointed out that fall fire-related issues aren’t isolated to the interior of homes and apartments. He said this is also the time of year when many people are raking up leaves and gathering downed limbs from their properties.
If a person lives in town, he strongly encouraged people to just rake their leaves so they can be picked up.
For those who don’t have that service available, he said it’s important that people be smart about it.
“If you’re going to burn, pick a nice, calm day,” Amber said. “You can’t light stuff on fire and walk away. Have a garden hose or something ready.”
Prior to what some people believe, Amber said, green grass will burn just as hot as brown, dead grass. A fresh, green-looking lawn has dead grass underneath which can catch fire.
