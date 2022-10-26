Sixth Grade Volleyball
Central Noble girls sweep at West Noble
LIGONIER — The Central Noble girls sixth-grade volleyball team went undefeated at the West Noble Round Robin on Oct. 8.
The girls “A” team defeated Hamilton (25-11, 25-15), West Noble (25-16, 25-20) and Wawasee (25-11, 25-20).
The girls “B” team defeated Hamilton (25-14, 25-22), West Noble (25-19, 25-11) and Wawasee (25-15, 25-14).
On Oct. 10, the Cougars swept Fairfield, 25-23, 25-18. The “B” team also won, 25-22, 25-22.
On Oct. 11, Prairie Heights defeated Central Noble’s “A” team, 25-20, 19-25 and 16-14. The “B” team won, 25-24, 20-25, 15-10.
Middle School Football
Cougars split with Eastside
ALBION — The Central Noble seventh grade football team fell to Eastside on Oct. 11, 38-0.
The Cougars’ eighth grade team blanked the Blazers, 28-0. Porter Kleeberg scored a rushing touchdown and caught a TD pass from Braden Lortie. Lortie also had TD passes to Leleand Schoup and Jerrick Deter. The Cougars finished the season with a 3-3 record.
