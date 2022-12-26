ALBION — The Central Noble girls basketball team didn’t have any trouble with Wawasee on Wednesday, knocking off the Warriors 52-27.
The win improved the Cougars to 14-0 on the season. The Warriors fell to 7-7.
Central Noble raced out to a 24-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Senior Meghan Kiebel scored eight of her game-high 20 points in the opening stanza. Senior Madison Vice added six in the first quarter, 17 for the game.
Freshman Grace Swank added six. Sophomore Avery Deter added four. MaKenna Malcolm scored three and sophomore Taylor Custer two.
Central Noble visits South Adams (8-6) on Friday with a 12:30 p.m. junior varsity tip to lead things off. The Cougars host Bremen (5-8) on Tuesday with a regular start time.
Looking ahead
The Cougars figure to get tested in the latter part of their season.
Stll on tap for Central Noble are matchups with Fairfield (12-2) at home on Jan. 17 and Eastside (10-2) comes calling Jan. 20.
According to statistics expert Jeff Sagarin’s computer rankings, the Fairfield girls are ranked No. 31 in the state. Central Noble is ranked 43rd. Eastside is No. 116.
