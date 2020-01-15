ALBION — The Noble County Public Library board is seeking to fill two board positions by April. How to recruit those new board members was the discussion topic at the Jan. 9 board meeting at the Central Branch.
Longtime board member Margaret Ott has reached the term limit for board service. Dara Yoder is also leaving the board in April.
Library director Sandy Petrie said anyone who has lived in the library’s taxing district for at least two years is eligible to serve as a library board member.
Petrie said the board tries to maintain a geographic balance among board members, so she is hoping to find residents from Elkhart and York townships to fill the two open seats if possible.
Letters of interest may be sent to Petrie at the library.
Petrie also told the board she is developing a job description to hire an employee. The position has been vacant since last fall.
The staff is reading “Bridges Out of Poverty” for its annual reading project. Petrie said the book examines the language differences between people in poverty, the middle class, or the wealthy. Petrie said the book will help the staff to better understand the experiences of library patrons in order to assist them.
The staff will also participate in a poverty simulation exercise as part of its staff training, Petrie said.
The board approved Petrie’s request to allocate an additional $5,000 to the Crosswinds fund for staff counseling from the Rainy Day Fund. She said the program helps staff members to cope with stresses of daily life, which can be a distraction from doing their jobs.
In other business, the board approved its 2020 budget order with a total tax rate of $0.0815 per $100 of assessed evaluation. The general tax rate is $0.0529 per $100 of assessed evaluation. The debt service tax rate is $0.0286 per $100 of assessed evaluation.
Petrie said tax and excise revenue exceeded expectations for both operating funds and debt service, so there were no shortages. An audit cost $2,615.
The estimated circuit breaker loss is $7,367, which Petrie said was low because it is spread over the whole taxing district.
The board also held its required board of finance meeting, designating KPC Media Group as the publisher of the library’s legal notices. Library board president Gwen Jones and secretary Ashley Libben were elected as officers of the library’s board of finance.
An executive session to discuss the performance of the library director was tabled until February so that more board members could be present.
