ALBION — Albion volunteer firefighters will soon protect their community with greater safety for themselves, thanks to a 2020 safety grant award from Indiana Public Employers Plan Inc.
Albion Fire Chief Robert Amber accepted a check for $7,865 from Nevena Stanley of IPEP on Friday at the Albion Municipal Building. The grant will be used to buy each firefighter a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus face piece so the masks no longer have to be shared. Firefighters will now wear, clean and maintain their own masks.
“Obviously, this (sharing masks) is not the ideal situation and creates issues with cross contamination and the possibility of them not being functional when needed,” Amber said.
A total of 34 masks and 34 protective bags have been ordered for the 31-member department from Norwak Williams Safety Equipment of Fort Wayne at a cost of $9,832.
The SCOTT HT 30000 face pieces are the highest level of protection available for firefighters. Amber said the masks are required by National Federal Fire Protection for any firefighter working in an atmosphere that is immediately dangerous to life or health, caused by a concentration of toxic, corrosive or asphyxiating substances.
“IPEP is proud to partner with Fire Chief Robert Amber and clerk-treasurer Carol Selby, along with Jarrod Ramer of Black & Ramer insurance, to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assisting with stretching their risk management resource,” Stanley said.
Other partners in making the grant possible are the Albion Town Council, Brett Brown of Norwak Williams, and Rhona Bayles, risk management coordinator at IPEP.
IPEP was created in 1989 as a risk-sharing pool for public entities as a response to the need for public employers to find affordable workers’ compensation coverage. IPEP has grown to provide workers’ compensation claims administration for more than 700 public entities including cities, towns, counties and schools.
