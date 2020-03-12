ALBION — Central Noble Community School Corporation is recommending two siblings in the district not come to school because of their possible exposure to coronavirus.
Superintendent Troy Gaff sent a letter Thursday notifying parents and caregivers of the recommendation, which suggests the students should be home for the next 14 days.
One of the students had been at the Parkview FirstCare walk-in clinic on March 1, the same day the man who has since tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus strain, was initially treated for the flu.
Later, the 54-year-old man visited a clinic in Fort Wayne, where he was then tested for coronavirus.
Though the school doesn't know if the student was directly exposed to the coronavirus, they are still exercising caution, Gaff wrote.
"The Board of Health was contacted by our school nurse, and they recommended anyone who visited either clinic and feels they may have been exposed to self-monitor for 14 days since the date of potential exposure," Gaff wrote.
Central Noble has asked the family to monitor the siblings and notify the school with any health changes.
So far, Central Noble hasn't canceled events due to the coronavirus outbreak. County-wide, East Noble is the only school district that has.
On Wednesday, East Noble canceled all evening activities and announced it would be restricting visitors.
East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson wrote to families that she anticipated things would be back to a "normal routine" after spring break.
People with symptoms or concerns specific to COVID-19 should use one of these options:
• Visit parkview.com/covid19screening for detailed self-triage information
• Call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632) for a free phone screening
