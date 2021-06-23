ALBION — Treasa Marie (Gadomski) Bridegan, loved beyond measure, departed on June 17, 2021, for one last adventure, beyond the 48 states she has visited in the past five years, beyond the Middle East where she spent three adventurous months with two of her youngest grandchildren (and daughter), beyond the magnificent beauty of the beaches in Texas where she and her husband spent many winters, and beyond forests, mountains and small river streams in Riggins, Idaho, her favorite hidden spot of heaven on earth, and finally, beyond cancer.
Her travel companions who she joins on this new adventure are her stepson, Troy Bridegan; her mother, Fern (Wilson) Baxter; her stepsister, Kim (Gadomski) Swagart; her nephew, Dalton Brady; and her dear and beloved friend, Sue Lipscomb. She will be so happy to be reunited with them all.
Her travel companions who she leaves behind are her father, Joe (Jean) Gadomski; her brother, sister, and stepsister, Jack (Robin) Gadomski, Sherrie (Dave) Brady and Mandy (Valerie) Gadomski; her two children, James (Carrie) Gipe and Crystal (Peter) Gipe Nilsson, from a previous marriage (to Jim Gipe); her stepdaughters, Jami (Chris) Pennington and Sarah (Troy) Bridegan; her beloved 11 grandchildren; her companion and partner in crime and love of 40 years, her husband, Charles Bridegan; and her many dear friends she met along the way.
She leaves not only her loved ones, who will miss her beyond words, but also a legacy of love, kindness, warmth, family and adventurous travel that deeply inspires others and will carry on through generations to come.
Born in Wolf Lake, Treasa lived in and around Albion, Indiana, for most of her life. But not too long ago, she and her husband Chuck packed their belongings into their pickup and began what would become more than five years driving around the continental United States.
Private services were held by close family members. Memorial donations may be made in Treasa's memory to the American Cancer Society. Donations may be mailed to DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send her family online condolences.
“To travel is to live,” she wrote in her journal in May 2020. “I can’t wait to get back on the road.”
— Treasa Marie (Gadomski) Bridegan 1957-2021, mother, daughter, wife, sister, nana, grandma, aunt, friend.
