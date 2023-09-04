STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: HEALTH & FITNESS
ACROSS
1. Century Gothic, e.g.
5. Good times
8. Pi times radius squared
12. D’Artagnan’s sword
13. Before “saw” and “conquered”
14. Honeybunch
15. *Contagious skin bump
16. Centers of activity
17. One of a duo on “Sesame Street”
18. *Estrogen and testosterone
20. Tiny piece of anything
21. *Pertaining to ear
22. Pocket watch chain
23. Bed “on the tree top”
26. Home ground
30. Yankee’s foe
31. Heart-to-heart
34. First Nation nation
35. Clumsy
37. Summer mo.
38. Boris Godunov and Nicholas Romanov
39. ____ 1 jet speed
40. Last in octad
42. Intelligent humor
43. Win or go home competition
45. Actor Snipes
47. Not stood
48. Knitter’s unit
50. *Eye part
52. *Vitamins’ partners
55. Old-time calculators
56. Port of Yemen
57. Memorization method
59. Greek Bs
60. Bank on
61. Crazy one
62. Yamaguchi or Hamill’s jump
63. *”Bad” cholesterol, acr.
64. Rudolph, e.g.
DOWN
1. Like proud marines
2. Moonfish
3. Infamous Roman Emperor
4. Between triad and pentad
5. Flora’s partner
6. Umbrella-like inflorescence
7. “The Untouchables” leader
8. *Richard Simmons’ workout
9. Deliver a tirade
10. Lake north of Cleveland
11. Sailor’s assent
13. *Uncontrollable movement disorder
14. Retire from military
19. Deprive by deceit
22. *”All the rage” diet, e.g.
23. Way to curl hair
24. *Pertaining to kidneys
25. Manila hemp
26. *H in HIIT
27. Type of fishing net
28. Eagle’s nest
29. Easily irritated
32. Naive, alt. spelling
33. Excavated
36. *Annual exam
38. Not our
40. Young newt
41. Maid to a maid
44. Desert mirage
46. L. Carroll’s and J. Heller’s characters
48. Chose between competitors
49. Funereal bell sound
50. Wild goat
51. Loan attribute
52. Lime-rich soil
53. Dirty money
54. Greek portico
55. Legal grp.
58. *Heart test acronym
