Elias sweeps in sprints at sectional
ALBION — Central Noble’s Camerian Elias won the 100- and 200-meter dash titles at Thursday’s boys track sectional.
Elias advanced to this week’s regional competition.
Also placing at sectional was Devin Hiestand in the 100-meter dash. Eathan Skinner placed in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the discus.
Central Noble baseball has strong week
ALBION — The Central Noble baseball team (14-10) closed out a strong week of competition with a 7-1 victory over Fort Wayne South Side on Monday.
Carter Wilkinson allowed one hit through five innings. Jayden Stump threw the final two innings, striking out four.
Jaxon Copas had three hits in the victory. Brody Morgan and Lance Krider each had two RBIs.
The Cougars open sectional play on Saturday vs. Whitko (18-6).
On Saturday, Central Noble split in double header action with Manchester. Central Noble dropped the first game, 10-9. Morgan had four hits and four RBIs. Copas, Tysen Deck and Tyler Shisler also had multiple hits.
In the second game, Morgan threw a one-hitter as the Cougars won 7-0. Morgan threw a complete game 1-hitter. Landyn Champion had three hits. Deck, Copas, Ryne Kiern, Shisler and Wilkinson all had multiple hits.
On May 18, Central Noble won on senior night vs. Churubusco, 6-5. Copas went the distance on the mound, striking out nine. Wikinson led the offense with three hits. Copas had two hits.
On May 16, Central Noble edged Eastside, 3-2.
Wilkinson went 5 2/3 innings on the mound. Dylan Carnahan finished up.
Copas had a home run and two RBIs. Morgan had the final RBI on the night.
Wilkinson added a pair of singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.