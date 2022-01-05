ALBION — Candidates are being sought to fill dozens of new jobs coming to Albion and Noble County.
Hickory Recovery Network, set to open their sixth in-patient addiction treatment center in Indiana, is having a job fair at Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Hickory Recovery Network recently purchased the former Northridge Village nursing and rehab facility on Albion’s north side and plans to begin taking clients in early 2022. The job fair will provide candidate workers an opportunity to explore a wide range of jobs available, meet some of the leadership from Hickory Recovery, and learn more about the opportunities the company brings to the greater community.
Applications may also be submitted online for Hickory’s Albion jobs, currently posted on Indiana Career Connect, at indianacareerconnect.com.
Augusta Hills LRCC is located at 2080 W. C.R. 300N, about two miles west of the stoplight in Albion.
Signs will be posted at the site to help direct applicants to the job fair indoors. Out of an abundance of caution, job fair attendees are required to wear a mask while in attendance. This hiring event is made possible by Northeast Indiana Works, Work One Northeast, Noble County Economic Development Corporation, Work Noble and Hickory Recovery Network.
For more information about the hiring event and links to jobs, visit worknoble.org or call 636-3800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.