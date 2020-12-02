STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: FAMOUS LANDMARKS

ACROSS

1. Octagonal sign

5. “Don’t have a ____!”

8. Can of worms

12. Pathetic

13. Spanish sparkling wine

14. Pico de gallo

15. WWII side

16. Like word of mouth

17. Church song

18. *Victoria in Zimbabwe or Horseshoe in Canada

20. *Home to Rock of Cashel and Blarney Castle

21. Massachusetts university

22. “____ Be Home For Christmas”

23. Olympic torch, e.g.

25. On the move

28. Menu words

29. *Golden Gate or Mackinac

32. Goodbye, to bambino

34. Ruling in Islamic law

36. Variable, abbr.

37. Can, with thou

38. South American monkey

39. *Versailles or Buckingham

41. Thus far

42. Yoko’s John

44. Collectively

46. Party bowlful

47. Memory failure

49. Goals

51. *St. Basil’s or Canterbury

55. Independent, slang

56. Initial stake

57. Field of Dreams state

58. More than one stylus

59. Barnes and Noble or Barnum and Bailey

60. Jaunty rhythm in music

61. Don Quixote’s enemy

62. Urge Spot to attack

63. Besides

DOWN

1. BBQ side

2. Taxon, pl.

3. Fail to mention

4. Bygone Spanish money

5. Jeweler’s unit

6. Egg-like curves

7. *The Western one in Israel or the Great one in China

8. *La Sagrada Familia or St. Peter’s

9. Having wings

10. ____ of Man

11. Scottish cap

13. Ceiling panel in the Pantheon

14. Type of wheat

19. Cuban dance

22. Glacier matter

23. Medieval knight’s spiky weapon

24. Coffee shop order

25. *Home to Taj Mahal

26. Phonograph record

27. Artist’s support

28. Back, at sea

30. Director Reitman

31. Indian restaurant staple

33. Giant Hall-of-Famer

35. *Moulin Rouge or Netherland’s landmark

37. Incense without prefix

39. Weasel-related onomatopoeia

40. Enigma machine’s output

43. One born to Japanese immigrants

45. Roman magistrate

47. Hawaiian veranda

48. V.C. Andrews’ “Flowers in the ____”

49. Naysayer’s favorite prefix

50. Bucolic poem

51. Type in all ____

52. Agitate

53. Hole punchers

54. Like the White Rabbit

55. Any doctrine

