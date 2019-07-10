ALBION — Changing directions mid-stream can often slow a project down.
In the case of the Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center, it has sped things up dramatically.
This spring, organizers were finally in fundraising mode for the new center. A lot had been acquired at North Ridge Village in late 2017. The project likely was still a couple of years before coming to fruition, when fundraising and construction were factored in, but it was moving forward.
Then one of those fundraising calls turned into an opportunity.
An anonymous donor offered the group six acres west of town at the site of the former Augusta Hills Golf Course. The gift would include the former clubhouse and a barn structure that had housed horses. The group closed on the property June 6.
Instead of looking at opening the community center in 2020 or 2021, programs could be offered in the clubhouse area as soon as later this summer. A gymnasium with basketball and pickleball courts as well as a raised walking track could be open in early 2020.
“Sometimes, it’s unbelievable,” organizing group member Marilyn Emmert said.
The group plans to offer activities for all age groups at its facility, including exercise classes for mothers of children as young as 6-weeks-old, yoga, knitting classes, sewing and opportunities for card players to gather and socialize.
The former stable building eventually will be turned into area where people of all ages can learn woodworking skills and how to work on small engines.
The goal is to improve the quality of life for citizens of not only Albion, but the surrounding area as well, a place where all ages can go to learn, socialize and recreate.
The Albion Recreation Center Committee, which has received its non-profit 501(c)3 status through the state, consists of President Kevin Dreibelbis, Vice President Dr. Jay Hayes, Treasurer Bev Fitzpatrick, Secretary Cody Kirkpatrick, board members Bill and Marilyn Emmert, volunteers Steve Kirkpatrick, Stan Jacob and Stan Tipton, corporate counsel Mike Yoder, accounting consultant Brock Pulver and fundraising consultant Kristen Johnson.
The mission of the committee, according to group literature, is to “provide an affordable, safe and accessible community recreation center for all ages and abilities which enhances the community’s physical, social and emotional well-being.”
“It is an extremely worthwhile project,” Dreibelbis said. “It will be around for generations to come. I believe in Albion. I have a passion for the community.”
Marilyn Emmert, an avid walker, wished Albion had a place to walk indoors in inclement weather. Retired from her career as a nurse, Emmert found herself wanting to give back to the community.
She said former Noble County Community Foundation Executive Director Dave Knopp inspired her.
“Dave was a person who believed you had to give back to your community,” Marilyn said. “He preached that daily. That planted the seed.”
Marilyn and Bill ran with the idea of giving back through helping to establish a community center.
The group looked at pretty much every vacant building before purchasing the lot at North Ridge Village. Then came the land offer.
“We were very hesitant to move from the downtown until we saw the view,” Bill Emmert said.
Bill and Marilyn have been talking to numerous groups as part of fundraising efforts. The goal is raise $849,000, which will include three years’ of operating expenses. So far, $200,000 has been raised.
The group said it is important for people to know that the recreation center will be around.
Memberships will be purchased, which will include discounts for participating in programming. But donations will be needed to keep the effort afloat long-term.
“That’s the first question every group has for us: Are we self-sustaining?” Marilyn said.
The committee will be relying heavily on community support and involvement.
“This is their facility” Dreibelbis said. “It will take a lot of hands and support.”
“It’s not our project,” Marilyn said.
Some people have expressed concern with moving the project outside of the town limits. Organizers don’t believe that will be a factor.
“We didn’t find that to be a hindrance,” Bill Emmert said. “The Noble Transit system will take a group of 12 people here for $4.”
Organizers said most people likely would have had to drive to North Ridge Village anyway.
Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center will off a lot of programs and opportunities, but it won’t be a competitors with the Hidden Ego, a fitness center or the new event center being planned on the grounds of the Noble County Saddle Club.
“We’re not going to have (weight) machines,” Marilyn said. “We are not going to have events.”
The new location will have several benefits, including the wide open spaces surround it.
“This gives us room to expand and grow,” Bill said.
The center is pursuing partnerships with the Cole Center Family YMCA, Parkview Noble Hospital and the Central Noble School Corp. It has already partnered with The Arc Noble County Foundations on a garden project across the road from the Augusta Hills location.
