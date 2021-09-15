ALBION — Though many will miss the fall fun at Albion’s annual Harvest Fest, cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020 and again in 2021 due to a lack of volunteers, the Albion S.T.A.R. Team is bringing some of the fun back to town this fall.
A Cruise In and Fall Celebration on the Square has been announced by Albion’s Main Street affiliate organization. Activities will take place on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. around the courthouse square, including a cruise-in, food and other vendors, free games on the courthouse lawn and a Scarecrow Workshop.
Streets adjacent to the courthouse square, excluding S.R. 9, will be closed for the celebration. Free parking will be available in neighborhoods near downtown, a public lot one block south of the stoplight and across from the post office on SR 9, and in an overflow parking lot along South York Street in the first block south of the square. A parking map can be found on the Albion S.T.A.R. Team’s website at albionstarteam.com.
Scarecrows can be constructed during the celebration at a workshop that will take place in the alley between Hidden Ego and the Newman & Newman Law office on the north side of the courthouse square. In the event of rain, the workshop will be moved indoors next to the alley at Newman & Newman. Crafters can make and take a scarecrow for just $20, including all materials.
Optionally, makers can pay just $5 and donate their completed scarecrow to be used to decorate downtown Albion during the fall season. Scarecrows donated and used to decorate will be auctioned off at Scare on the Square on October 29 downtown. The public will have an opportunity to vote for a People’s Choice of best scarecrow from among those donated, and its maker will win a prize. Proceeds from the workshop benefit the S.T.A.R. Team, an organization that supports development of a vibrant downtown and historic preservation.
All participants, especially those not vaccinated against COVID-19, are encouraged to wear face coverings, practice social distancing where possible, and wash or sanitize hands frequently.
For a map and more information about the Fall Celebration, visit the S.T.A.R. Team’s website and follow them on Facebook. Vendors interested in participating may contact Mary Ann Troutner at 564-0341. No water or electrical service is available for this event.
