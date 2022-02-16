50 years ago, Feb. 16, 1972
Navy Seaman Francis J. Craft, husband of the former Patricia E. Kimmel of Kendallville, had reported for duty at the U.S. Naval Communication State, San Miguel, Philippines.
Michael Bushong, son of Mr and Mrs. Bernard Bushong of Albion, was named to the Dean’s List at Huntington College.
Rubye Joyce Canida, daughter of Mrs. Lloyd Linn, was named to the Dean’s List at Mississippi State College for Women.
Keith Pierce, Greg Simmerman, Brent Parsley and Danny Weigold were presented with recruiter patches as the monthly meeting of the Wolf Lake Cub Scout Pack 3508.
44 years ago, March 23, 1977
Indiana’s first 4-H Junior Leaders were honored March 14, 1977, at Purdue Ag Alumni Banquet at Columbia City. Those receiving 4-H Alumni recognition awards included Dr. Earl Butz, Howard Harper, Paul Schermerhorn, Raymond Stump and Orris Gerren. Each of these 4-H Alumni served as Noble County Junior Leaders.
Cougar basketball star Rex Gallmeyer made the NECC “All Conference” team selected by the coaches. Brian Geiger won Honorable Mention.
The first of Spring had arrived and was welcomed with light snowfall and cold temperatures. After several nice days when the temperature reached 70, there was a heavy, wet 4-inch snowfall.
Mrs. Susie Reasoner, Mrs. Madeline Steele, Mrs. Katherine Wirick and Mrs. Ann Tucker attended the Fourth District Legion Auxiliary meeting at Bluffton.
Mr. and Mrs. Don Merriman, Albion, announced the engagement of their daughter, Monna Rose, to William Kesling. He was the son of Mrs. Thad Kesling. Monna was a 1976 graduate of Central Noble High School and was enrolled in Professional Careers Institute for Dental Assisting, Indianapolis. William was a 1976 graduate of Central Noble High School and Lincoln Technical Institute, Indianapolis. He was employed by Gage Brothers, Albion. A June 4, 1977, wedding was planned.
Army Private K. G. Deems, 19, whose wife Jeannie, and mother, Mrs. Margaret Deems, live in Kendallville, was assigned to the First Armored Division in Schwabach, Germany.
The Junior High “Lock In,” at Asbury United Methodist Church was a big success. It started at 9 p.m. The base group of 12 members saw 13 more join the ranks for the party. At sunrise, a service was held with prayers and spiritual guidance. The theme was “Loving People.” Judy Zink and Dan and Mendy Stump were leaders of the outstanding spiritual get together.
40 years ago, Feb. 17, 1982
The Albion Town Council’s attorney, Paul Barcus, read a new ordinance declaring that the Albion Town Council would begin meeting only once per month beginning in February.
Superintendent Jim Shrock and teacher Doug Fekete received a plaque recognizing the Central Noble High School’s freshman class for its support of the Noble County Training Center. A lock-in was held to raise funds, and the freshmen were praised for their concern for the handicapped.
There was dancing on the court at the Wolf Lake gymnasium after Central Noble upset Eastside, 52-49, in high school boys basketball. Dave Carson scored a team-high 15 points to pace the Cougars. Four other players added six points.
The Republican Women’s Club had set its February meeting for the home of Mrs. Richard Prickett, Albion. Mrs. Louis Ketcham was to give a book reviews. Assistant hostesses were Mrs. Don Leatherman and Mrs. Kenneth Thomas.
Former Albion resident Terry Schlotterback was appointed to the position of Develoment Engineer for Zimmer USA at Warsaw. Prior to joining Zimmer, Schlotterback was an engineering draftsman at International Harvester in Fort Wayne.
John C. Palmer, Albion, returned from Texas where he attended the National Catleman’s Association Convention in San Antonio.
Bonnie L. Delanoy of Albion ws named to the Dean’s List at Ivy Tech. She was majoring in medical assistance.
25 years ago, Feb. 12, 1997
Green township farmer Ed Rosswurm was named Conservation Farmer of hte Year by the Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District. Rosswurm had implemented numerous conservation practices on the 280 acres he farms.
Vicki Jellison, president of the local chapter of the Tri-Kappa sorority, asked the Albion Town Council to declare Feb. 12-27 as Tri-Kappa week in Albion.
The Albion Town Council also heard from Utilities Superintendent John Forker about a mystery involving the use of huge volumes of water on recent weekends. As much as 250,000 gallons more than usual had been used. The issue raised concern from Albion Fire Department Chief Bob Beckley, who said a lack of available water could really hurt the town if a major fire were to occur.
Abigail E. Morr, daughter of John and Diana Morr, Albion, had been awarded an Honors Scholarship and an Alumni Heritage award to Award to Valparaiso University.
The United Way of Noble County held its annual meeting. Officers elected to serve in 1997 were Larry Huff, president; Mark Schmidt, first vice president; Dan Barrett, second vice president and treasurer; Janell Martin, secretary and Dr. Jerry Jansen as immediate past president. Elected to the board of directors were Kevin Dreibelbis, Steve Jacob, Jerry Kessler, Mark Schmidt, Ron Wentworth and Cleo Franks.
Emery Merriman was the winner of the Central Noble Middle School Spelling Bee. The runner-up was Beth Steffey.
Egolf’s IGA was advertising skim milk for $1.99 per gallon. Smoked sausage could be purchased for $1.99 per pound. A 1pound roll of ground turkey was selling for 79 cents.
The Central Noble boys basketball team defeated West Noble and Churubusco in a two-win weekend. Ryan Bricker scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Cougars to victory over the Eagles. Mike Jacob handed out six assists and made six steals in the win.
Wolf Lake students of the month for January were Andrew Edwqrds, Jeffrey Miller, Wendy Johnson, Patrick Brown, Elizabeth Cupp, Ashley Shepherd, Brett Schlotterback, Stephanie Scheuric, Adam Edwards, Delmar Miller, Julie Coe, Kelsey Rogers, Trash Driscoll and Sed Sagarsee.
