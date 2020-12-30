Compiled by Carol Bender
44 years ago, May 5, 1976
Winning nominations in the May Primary elections were: John Schermerhorn for County Commissioner, Third District; Don Wilson for County Commissioner, Second District; Joy LeCount for County Council; Norman C. Berkes for County Council; Lewis Moser for County Council; John B. Augsburger for State Senate, 13th District; Clayton E. Smith for State Representative, 12th District; Marilyn G. Morr for Clerk of the Noble Circuit Court; and Phyllis (Bonar) Carter for Noble County Treasurer.
Kathy Ketcham, daughter of attorney and Mrs. Louis Ketcham, was the winner in the I.U. Foreign Language Honor Program. The Central Noble junior, with three years of Spanish, would receive a trip to San Louis Potosi, Mexico, June 18 to Aug. 8, 1976.
Laura Smith, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Lawrence Smith was in a recital of piano students at Wakarusa. She was the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Prickett who attended the program.
The Albion Lumber yard was holding a paint sale. With spring at hand, it was a good time to paint up and clean up.
The annual meeting of the Indiana Auxiliary of AMP Associated Milk Producers Inc. was held at King Crown Inn, Kokomo. Mrs. Harold (Martha) Rawles, was elected president for a two-year term.
County graduates at I.U. included: Albion-Timothy A. Hague, A. B. in Arts & Sciences; Ligonier — Susan J. Alber, A. S. in Optometric Technology; Jolene Jill Ray, A B in Arts & Sciences; Wawaka — Phillip Robert Wysong, B.S. in Business; and Kendallville — Karen S. Hower, B. S. in Recreation.
25 years ago, Dec. 20, 1995
The Central Noble bBoys’ basketball team won a thriller, 60-59, against Jimtown. After upsetting Garrett the previous week for their first win, the Cougars hosted unbeaten Jimtown, and while it took overtime to do it, a Josh Munson three-pointer at the buzzer provided Central Noble with the win.
Central Noble High School Athlete of the Week went to Kyle Lock, a Central Noble boys basketball player. Lock scored 20 points, and grabbed 16 rebounds in Central Noble’s 60-59 victory over Jimtown.
A 15-year-old youth took a hand gun to the Central Noble High School basketball game attempting to sell it. He showed the gun to a couple of sixth-grade female students who reported the individual to school officials and they alerted the Albion Police Department. Apparently the youth had been expelled from Central Noble High School. With this incident the youth was facing juvenile charges for possession of a handgun on school property, a violation of state law.
Winners of the Albion New Era’s 8th Annual Christmas Decorating Contest were: Jack and Jane Owen, First Place; Phil and Cindy Jacob, Second Place, Rebecca and Dennis Parker, Third Place and Fourth Place went to Lonny and Ann Fuller and Bob Hester.
Sally Pfefferkorn, Albion, was the winner of a Santa in a drawing held at Fischer Village Pharmacy.
Derek Herendeen, a second grader at Albion Elementary, won a $50 savings bond from Community State Bank for his artwork showing his interpretation of what a “Hometown Christmas” meant to him.
Don and Sue Hoover were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married in a private ceremony on Jan. 5, 1956, at the home of the groom’s father.
10 years ago, Dec. 22, 2010
A new police officer and a new police car were introduced to the Albion Town Council. Dave Worman, had joined the Albion Police Department as a part-time officer and a new 2011 police car had been delivered and was being driven by Officer Trince Hursey.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Cassi Cochard of the girls varsity basketball team. Cassi scored 29 points to lead the Cougars to a 64-40 win over the Hamilton Marines and chipped in 14 points against the West Noble Chargers.
People’s Choice Award winner at the First Albion “Christmas Table Walk,” was sponsored by Lucky U Ceramics.
