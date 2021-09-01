Americans spend significant amounts of time in their workspace.
Whether you are in an office setting or needed to create a workspace at home due to COVID constraints, it makes sense to design a workspace that will be optimal in supporting emotional well-being.
First is access to nature and natural light. Access to natural light can improve mood.
If you have the capacity to choose or design a space, consider direct access to windows or glass dividing spaces so light can shine through easily. For people that struggle with seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression that usually occurs in the fall or winter, access to a light box might be necessary.
This is a relatively inexpensive fix, which gives off bright light that mimics natural outdoor light. Access to nature is also important. This can be a view through a window, an outdoor space where people can enjoy breaks, or incorporating plants in the interior of the office. Indoor plants can reduce stress, boost mood and enhance productivity and creativity. Plants also boost oxygen levels and remove toxins form the air.
Recharge rooms are spaces especially designed to help team members relax and recharge.
These rooms can have one specific focus or various functions. A recharge room can be designed specifically for meditation with low lights, access to mats or throw pillows, essential oil diffusers, white noise sound machines or nature sound machines. This can double as a yoga room or a nap room where staff can take power naps. While some might thing this would distract from a work focus, the exact opposite is true.
Meditation, exercise and naps are all ways to increase energy, creativity, and productivity as well as decreasing stress. It may also be a good idea to design your recharge room to be an electronics-free room so people can disconnect from the demands of work and truly recharge. Another way to create a healthier and happier workspace is to offer space and opportunity for creativity. This can be as simple as having supplies available in meeting rooms to doodle or color during a meeting or more elaborate like having a creative space or teambuilding exercises involving creativity.
Again, this may be considered a distraction or disrespectful to the presenter in a meeting, but research actually shows engaging in creativity can increase focus, energy, innovation and creative problem solving.
When creating workspaces, we have to strike a balance between access to private spaces, shared workspaces and common areas.
The shared workspaces are necessary for collaboration and creative problem solving. If the group space becomes too crowded, this can cause distress. A good design number is a space that would comfortably seat 15 people. While these shared workspaces are key for collaboration, nobody wants to be on display 24/7. It is critical to also have private workspaces where individuals can retreat.
These private spaces allow for a sense of safety, control, and intimacy. This is where you decide who you invite in and on what terms. You decide the lighting, temperature, sound, décor, and other creature comforts. It also allows the owner of the space to relax rather than feeling like they are always on display or always performing for those around them. Some projects also naturally require quiet and concentration which is difficult to obtain in a shared workspace.
