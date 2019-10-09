Scare on the Square coming Oct. 25
ALBION — There will be something for all ages at the 2019 edition of Scare on the Square in Albion on Friday, October 25th. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and will continue until approximately 8:30 p.m. Events will take place around or near Courthouse Square.
Activities will include a Chili Cook-Off, “Live” Clue Game, Trunk-or-Treat, bounce houses, vendors, a costume contest, and announcement of the People’s Choice Best Scarecrow and more. Additional details will be announced next week regarding time and location of each event as well as contact information.
Plan now to bring your family out for this prelude to Halloween. You won’t want to miss the fun.
Scare on the Square is sponsored by Albion S.T.A.R. Team with the assistance of other organizations.
Wolf Lake trick or treating to be Oct. 31
WOLF LAKE — Trick or treating will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31 in Wolf Lake.
Following trick or treating, the Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department will be open for costume judging, popcorn and Marlow’s Pizza.
The event is sponsored by local community businesses and staffed by volunteers from the fire department, Wolf Lake Lions Club and Community State Bank.
Harry Potter event at library Oct. 30
ALBION — The Noble County Public Library Central Branch will again play host to a special Harry Potter event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 30.
The library will be transformed into the magical land of Harry Potter with new events, activities and a special presentation by Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rescue at 4 p.m. downstairs in the Cole meeting room. Beloved Potter characters will be on hand as well as the “Honeyduke’s Sweet Shop” filled with favorite Potter-themed treats. Potter-world costumes are encouraged.
The Noble County Public Library Central Branch is located at 813 E. Main St. For more information, call the library at 636-7197.
