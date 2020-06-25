ALBION — The Albion Town Council Tuesday moved ahead with the process of applying for nearly $1 million in street work in 2021 through the state’s Community Crossings grant program.
The grants will be awarded in the fall, according to Town Manager Tena Woenker.
Philip LaBrash of DLZ Engineering made a presentation to the council Tuesday regarding the proposed work, which has been divided into three parts:
• Repaving East Hazel Street from South Orange Street to South First Street, with an estimated cost of $748,300;
• Repaving South Hickory Street from East Washington Street to East South Street, $118,300; and
• Paving work at the West Highland Street and North York Street intersection, $98,900.
The total cost of the three projects is $965,500.
According to terms of the grant, the town would be required to pay 20% of the cost, or $241,375. The remainder would be picked up by the grant.
Woenker told the council that she and Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby have worked together to come up with a plan to fund the town’s portion should the grant be awarded to Albion.
The state can award any of the three projects, or all of them or choose not to fund any of the projects, according to Woenker.
LaBrash told the town that his firm has the drawings 90% completed for the three projects.
“You’re ahead of the game,” LaBrash told the council.
In another infrastructure matter, the council learned that the Indiana Department of Transportation had been doing curb work in the downtown area in preparation for resurfacing work on S.R. 9 and S.R. 8.
Some of the curb work was done, and at least one council member was not thrilled with the quality of work done by INDOT’s subcontractor.
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said because of the way the curb was poured and finished, she doesn’t expect it to last through the first freeze and thaw of the season.
“It will be broken up into rubble,” Magnuson said. “It will not hold. This will all break up into rubble.”
The sidewalk work done by the subcontractor was not separated correctly, according to Magnuson. Instead of a saw being used to put a space between the sidewalk, she said a trowel was used. Without proper separation, the sidewalk will not be able to move with the freezing and thawing temperatures.
Sidewalks that can’t move slightly through this phasing will break.
“If these were my contractors, I would tell them to get off my property,” Magnuson said.
The council asked Woenker to make contact with INDOT to make the town’s concerns known now before the paving work begins.
Magnuson encouraged the other council members to check out the situation and offer their input.
The council also received an update from Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman, who began a presentation by expressing his gratitude for the town for providing the facilities the EDC has in Albion, as well as allowing for the Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau to move into the same building.
“Thank you,” Gatman told the council. “You’re support is not taken for granted.”
Gatman went through several initiatives the EDC is using to not only retain but attract businesses to Noble County. Without going into specifics, Gatman said there are seven companies preparing to announce major expansions in the coming months in the county.
“I see the good that’s coming,” Gatman said.
Gatman also discussed programs the EDC has to help small businesses. He pointed out that 80% of all businesses in Noble County employ 10 workers or fewer.
Issues affecting the county, and which the EDC is attempting to address, include broadband internet access, affordable housing and reliable daycare for the children of workers.
